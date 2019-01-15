A Pic Of An Egg Cracked Kylie Jenner’s Record For Most Instagram Likes

What do Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and an egg have in common? No, no silly lines about voices cracking, booty jokes about being sunny side up, or even mentions of birds. These are actually all the people (and things) that have held the coveted top spot of most-liked photo on Instagram. This is not a yolk joke. No one has come forward and claimed this genius IG account, but we’re almost sure it’s someone who is not anti-social media, but definitely wants to make his/her/their footprint on web culture (since the caption mentions beating Kylie’s post likes for a world record) and who is also the type to shoot his/ her/ their shot in the most hilarious way ever.

With only one post of a brown, spotted egg, the account, @world_record_egg, has 4.7 million followers and is already verified — a goal so many influencers, photographers, vloggers, and the like have had for years with no success. As of the publishing of this post, the egg has led people to shell out more than 35 million likes and is followed by Ben Baller, numerous news accounts, and quite a few other verified influencers. This page is really running the whole gamut of Insta-fame, including already having its own fan page.

The idea, like many things that happen on social media, is random, yet intriguing. It will be interesting to see how long this will last, or if someone will hatch up another fun world record breaker that will whip this egg.