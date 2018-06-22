Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios

The Incredibles 2 was finally released last weekend to overwhelmingly positive reviews (you can read ours here), as well as a $180 million box office draw — the all-time biggest opening for an animated film. In the sequel, the Parr family matriarch Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter) takes the center stage in a public relations campaign to improve society’s perception of superheroes, while Mr. Incredible himself is mostly relegated to being a stay-at-home dad (and attempting to control the couple’s infant son Jack-Jack’s budding superpowers).



Hi-jinks ensue, etc., etc., and Elastigirl manages to once again beat the baddie with her family’s help. You could say the film promotes female empowerment, as we’re seeing with so many franchises these days — from Star Wars to comic book movies to television series — but that’s not the, uh, takeaway many people left the theater with.



Who needs Kim K or Beyoncé when 14 years later the OG slim thicc queen Elastigirl over here still looking fine 😏🍑🔥🙌🏼 #Elastigirl #Incredibles2⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/pkrNaeTsld — Eric dela Merced (@EazyE_523) June 15, 2018

