People Are Sexualizing ‘Thicc’ Elastigirl From ‘Incredibles 2’ Because Of Course They Are

06.22.18

The Incredibles 2 was finally released last weekend to overwhelmingly positive reviews (you can read ours here), as well as a $180 million box office draw — the all-time biggest opening for an animated film. In the sequel, the Parr family matriarch Elastigirl (voiced by Holly Hunter) takes the center stage in a public relations campaign to improve society’s perception of superheroes, while Mr. Incredible himself is mostly relegated to being a stay-at-home dad (and attempting to control the couple’s infant son Jack-Jack’s budding superpowers).

Hi-jinks ensue, etc., etc., and Elastigirl manages to once again beat the baddie with her family’s help. You could say the film promotes female empowerment, as we’re seeing with so many franchises these days — from Star Wars to comic book movies to television series — but that’s not the, uh, takeaway many people left the theater with.

Searches for “Elastigirl thicc” (see also: “Elastigirl dumb thicc”) skyrocketed after the release of the film, as everybody seemed to have the same observation to make.

