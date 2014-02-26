An Elderly Woman Has Waved At School Kids Every Day For Six Years, So They Gave Her A Wonderful Surprise

These days, when someone sends us a story about a bunch of high school kids making an elderly woman cry, the basic response is, “Dear God, what happened in Florida this time?” But this story is instead one that will certainly kick up the dust, chop some onions and do everything to reinforce the stereotype that people in Canada don’t have a mean bone in their bodies. Since 2007, 84-year old Tinney Davidson has been waving to students from the Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia as they pass by her home before and after school each day. Even after her husband passed away a few years ago, she kept doing it simply because it makes her happy and she believes that it makes the kids happy.
It turns out that she was right, because the kids decided that it was time to do something nice to Davidson for Valentine’s Day this year, and they invited her to school for a very special assembly in her honor.
Attention kids everywhere else in North America: Be more like these kids. Please. No matter how uncool waving to old people may seem, just try it. Local news reports like this are one trillion times better than stories like this. Or this. Maybe even two trillion times better.
(Video via Reddit)
My emotion-related hormones seem to be flaring up.
How sweet. I moved away from Comox after grade 8, so I missed out on Highland. Fun fact: Pamela Anderson went there.
There were a whole bunch of jokes just waiting to be made based on some of the woman’s statements but you know what? Fuck ’em. This was a great story. Good for the whole bunch of them. The world is a better place with people like this.
Now if you’ll excuse me someone’s been chopping onions in my house and I need to go clean them up.
yeah, the story was too nice to even make a kind hearted joke. These people should be very proud of themselves.
It’s uncool to wave to adorable old people…since when?
That’s more like it, world.
I think my cold, bitter heart just warmed a bit. Good on you, Tinney, good on you. And props to those Justin Bieber loving young people as well.
