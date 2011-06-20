Ellen Page Submits To Conan

Contrary to the suggestion made by the headline and picture, Ellen Page submitted a comedy tape to Conan O’Brien, with the help of comedian Steve Agee (he’s the one on the right in the completely relevant picture below).  This was put on YouTube awhile back, but it somehow went mostly unnoticed until Reddit and BestWeekEver picked it up this weekend.  It’s just too bad some people aren’t going to realize what she’s doing, but it’s their loss.  I imagine they’re the same people who can’t enjoy Celery Man with Paul Rudd.  That’s no way to live, man.

Ellen Page’s adorable “audition” tape is below, and you can watch it while I’m writing “Mrs. Whatever-Ellen-Page-Is-Doing-Here” on the cover of my Trapper Keeper over and over.  I suppose this isn’t a real surname.  That one is still in the workshop.

[Hat tip and a hairbrush microphone to BestWeekEver.]

