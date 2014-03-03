Ellen's Epic Oscars Selfie Belongs In A Museum

The time I spent staring at Kevin Spacey’s face is the longest I’ve ever gone without looking at J-Law.

UPDATE: anddddddd it broke the RT record.

rt record

Take THAT, Obama.

Via Twitter

