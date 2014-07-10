Ellie Kemper Made A Music Video About Selfish ‘Star Wars’ Fanboys With Neko Case

In “These Aren’t the Droids,” a single from the new comedy-music benefit compilation 2776: A Millennium of American Asskickery, Neko Case and Kelly Hogan imagine a future that looks like a “permanent Comic-Con” (IMAGINE THAT), led by nerdy dudes thinking with their dick first and brain seventh. Ellie Kemper also shows up as the disappointed girlfriend of a Stormtrooper, who long ago closed the blast doors…to his heart. Leave that jerk, Hipster Erin, and tell him to suck your “BALLS BALLS BALLS.”
Everyone kind of looked like they would rather be doing anything else. Even the notes themselves sounded like they’d rather be put to use anywhere else.
Yep. Should have been great but instead it was … what was I talking about again?
That was stupid.
So much potential to be funny…but it wasn’t. Paging Andy Samberg…
This was not the Star Wars themed music video we were looking for. Move Along.
This song/video would have been mildly entertaining 30 years ago.
I take that back. It sucks no matter when or where. And the less said about the ‘how’ the better.
This makes me like Ellie Kemper a little less. And that’s a huge bummer.