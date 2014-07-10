Ellie Kemper Made A Music Video About Selfish ‘Star Wars’ Fanboys With Neko Case

In “These Aren’t the Droids,” a single from the new comedy-music benefit compilation 2776: A Millennium of American Asskickery, Neko Case and Kelly Hogan imagine a future that looks like a “permanent Comic-Con” (IMAGINE THAT), led by nerdy dudes thinking with their dick first and brain seventh. Ellie Kemper also shows up as the disappointed girlfriend of a Stormtrooper, who long ago closed the blast doors…to his heart. Leave that jerk, Hipster Erin, and tell him to suck your “BALLS BALLS BALLS.”

