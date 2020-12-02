On Tuesday, Elliot Page — the Oscar-nominated star of Juno, who has appeared in films like Hardy Candy and Inception, as well as the Netflix show The Umbrella Academy — came out as transgender and non-binary. He received an outpouring of support, across the entertainment industry and over social media. Among the many who came out in support was his wife, dancer and choreographer Emma Portner, who he married in 2018.

“I am so proud of @elliotpage,” Portner wrote next to the open letter Page wrote when he made the announcement. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

In the letter, Page wrote, “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

He also sent out a message of support to those in the community who’ve faced discrimination and violence:

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

(Via EW)