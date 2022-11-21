In an effort to change the narrative from the mass exodus of employees at Twitter, Elon Musk recently began reinstating several controversial accounts to shore up his self-proclaimed title of “free speech absolutist.” In addition to bringing back The Babylon Bee and Jordan Peterson, Musk reversed the ban on Donald Trump, who was booted off the platform following the January 6 attack. Although, in an embarrassing move, the former president rejected Musk’s offers and announced he plans to stay on Truth Social because Twitter has too many “problems.” (That delicious taste you’re experiencing is sweet, sweet schadenfreude.)

However, Musk was baited into a corner where he was forced to admit that there are limits to his free speech absolutism. After welcoming Trump back, neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris asked Musk if he plans to bring back conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and defend his reasoning if the answer is no. In an odd move, Musk replied with a Bible verse (he’d been using them all weekend) that hinted Jones’ despicable theories about the Sandy Hook victims would keep him off the platform.

“Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven,” Musk tweeted.

With Musk making it (sorta) clear that Jones isn’t returning, entrepreneur Kim Dotcom tried to change the Twitter CEO’s mind by appealing to his so-called commitment to free speech.

“Alex f*cked up with Sandy Hook. He admitted that and apologized,” Dotcom tweeted. “He also got a lot of ‘conspiracy theories’ right. If serial liars like Biden and Trump are allowed on Twitter then Alex Jones should be allowed too. Please reconsider in the interest of real free speech.”

What followed next is quite possibly the most deeply personal thing Elon Musk has ever said.

“My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat,” Musk responded. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.”

While it’s commendable that Musk has a limit on what sort of rhetoric he’ll allow on Twitter, his decision to ban Jones pokes a serious hole in his claims of “free speech absolutism.” While the decision is morally correct, it does however reveal that Musk’s definition of free speech is based entirely on his own personal whims. It’s his way or the highway, and that should concern a whole lot of people.

