Elon Musk Demonstrates An Awesome New Feature On The New Model S With GIFS

Real life Tony Stark, Elon Musk, has turned to a tried and true way to get people to see his awesome new feature on his Tesla Model S. He has chosen the gif to demonstrate his new titanium underbody shield for the Model S. Via Medium:
If I had the money to buy one of these cars, I totally would. I live in Metro-Detroit, so our roads aren’t the greatest thing in the world. This never-ending winter means that when the snow isn’t already almost bottoming out your car, it melts, and then the pot holes almost bottom out your car. Look at that titanium bottom just crush all that debris! Now run over a Watermelon!
(Medium Via TechCrunch)
I hope Lindsay Lohan doesn’t become environmentally conscious. Or people are going to die.
That is a horrifying thought.
New titanium under plate designed explicitly to keeps these cars from bursting into flames when they hit debris in the road. Definitely the safest car on the road.
Or designed to keep the flames in for more even cooking. You decide.
Yeah Tubesteak, um, didn’t GM just recall 800,000 cars? So are they more or less safe than a typical car?
Yeaaaaah. Bringing that number to 4.8 million cars.
What is the percentage of GM vehicles recalled vs manufactured against Teslas that caught fire vs the Teslas manufactured?
Well, only 2 Teslas caught fire, so I think GM is going to lose this one.
You’re only counting the crashes that resulted in fires and excluding the on that occurred in Mexico.
What about the plugged in fires or the just sitting in a garage fires?
Tesla has issued 2 recalls in the past 6 years effecting almost 800 cars out of the sub 20,000 they have manufactured.
I am no GM fan either but Musk is the Scientology of car manufacturers. He tries to sue reporters and commentators who give his cars negative reviews.