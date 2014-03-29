Elon Musk Demonstrates An Awesome New Feature On The New Model S With GIFS

Getty Image

Real life Tony Stark, Elon Musk, has turned to a tried and true way to get people to see his awesome new feature on his Tesla Model S. He has chosen the gif to demonstrate his new titanium underbody shield for the Model S. Via Medium:

If I had the money to buy one of these cars, I totally would. I live in Metro-Detroit, so our roads aren’t the greatest thing in the world. This never-ending winter means that when the snow isn’t already almost bottoming out your car, it melts, and then the pot holes almost bottom out your car. Look at that titanium bottom just crush all that debris! Now run over a Watermelon!

(Medium Via TechCrunch)