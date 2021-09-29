After taking a brief reprieve, Elon Musk has returned to his favorite obsession (besides Dogecoin): Busting Jeff Bezos’ balls. The dunk-fest kicked off on Monday when Musk provided a comment to Forbes after he pulled ahead of Bezos to become the world’s richest man. “I’m sending a giant statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., along with a silver medal,” Musk wrote to Forbes in an email, and that was just the warm-up act.

The following day, Musk sat down with tech reporter Kara Swisher at Tuesday’s CodeCon 2021, and it was all-systems-go for jokes about Bezos, uh, rocket. According to Guardian reporter Kari Paul, Swisher set Musk up by asking him about Bezos’ Blue Origin mission and noting that “you all make fun of each other’s rockets.”

“Well, it could be a different shape…” Musk quipped about Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule, which has a distinctly phallic shape to it. However, the conversation turned more pointed as Musk criticized Bezos for filing lawsuits against the Tesla CEO’s SpaceX company. Via CNBC:

“I think I’ve expressed my thoughts on that front – I think he should put more of his energy into getting to orbit, [rather] than lawsuits,” Musk said Tuesday at the CodeCon 2021 conference in Beverly Hills, California. “You cannot sue your way to the moon, no matter how good your lawyers are,” Musk added.

Ever since the world got a glimpse at the penis rocket, Musk has been routinely mocking Bezos’ efforts to join the space race, which has involved the aforementioned lawsuits. Back in August, Musk blasted Bezos by joking about the real reason he stepped down as CEO of Amazon.

“Turns out Besos [sic] retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX,” Musk tweeted during a busy day of posting the laughing face emoji in response to d*ck rocket jokes.

(Via Yahoo! News, Kari Paul on Twitter, CNBC)