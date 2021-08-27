Elon Musk’s ventures know no bounds, and that’s prompting a few worries, like with his plans to build humanoid robots. There are also alarm bells concerning Space-X’s Starlink satellites, which a leading scientist says are currently responsible for about 50% of all close encounters that could result in collisions between two spacecraft. However, there are also reports that Starlink outages are very much a thing, which might be partially why SpaceX is (according to the Verge) preparing to launch 30,000 more satellites, if the company can get approval from the FCC.

This led, of course, to complaints, including a letter of protest from Amazon subsidiary Kuiper Systems, which has deployed its own array of broadband-internet satellites. As such, Amazon is asking the FCC to deny SpaceX’s request at this time, which isn’t too far-fetched, considering that SpaceX’s current 1740 low-earth satellites are already causing potential collision issues. Well, yeah, as one can imagine, Elon Musk isn’t too happy, so he’s got jokes, first about what Jeff Bezos might be doing with his retirement when he’s not riding on his own rocket.

“Turns out Besos [sic] retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX,” the Tesla CEO tweeted.

Turns out Besos retired in order to pursue a full-time job filing lawsuits against SpaceX …

And of course, Musk giggled along with jokes about Bezo’s famed Blue Origin joyride rocket and a planned spacecraft for Project Jarvis.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 27, 2021

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

It’s just another day in the billionaire space-race rivalry. Fortunately, Richard Branson has refrained from comment.

