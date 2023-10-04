Although Twitter isn’t the meeting spot that it used to be, people still gathered there after hearing Wednesday’s Emergency Alert Test in action. The “why” of this test makes sense, but still, hearing it was a whole other matter. That godforsaken sound will never fail to make people jump out of their skin.

To make matters more discombobulating, FEMA had publicized that the test should be expected at 2:20pm EST. Granted, the FEMA website did specify that this would happen “approximately” at that time, but nonetheless, the tone arriving two minutes early was not embraced as a pleasant surprise. In fact, people are feeling a lot like Walter White in a certain Breaking Bad scene. All I’m adding on that note is this: be careful if you see people throwing pizzas onto roofs as a protest later.

As we now know en masse, the Emergency Alert Test worked. If you have the jitters now, you are definitely not alone, but at least you didn’t react like Aaron Rodgers might have done.

Aaron Rodgers running to grab his AR-15 with a handful of burning sage right now and frantically texting Rogan “IT’S ON” — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 4, 2023

For many other people, though, the most rattling aspect of this test came from its early arrival.

WHY WAS IT EARLY I AINT PREORDER THAT BIH #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/nClcWWrYa9 — garfield 👺🖍🪓🧨⚔️⚔️🗡⚰️🔪⚙️🪤🔫🔪🔩⚙️💣🗡 (@garfieldtoiletz) October 4, 2023

THAT ALARM WAS LIKE 2 MINS EARLY #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/spU3bsFTdp — frooty in the booty (@frootytreblez) October 4, 2023

everyone hearing the #EmergencyAlertSystem happen two minutes early pic.twitter.com/qPXlfyEdx0 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 4, 2023

The #EmergencyAlertSystem hit two minutes early Everyone in the US who uses Twitter at that moment: pic.twitter.com/MqlXFSU1Zg — TCB (@TCB_NYC) October 4, 2023

TNIS MOTHER FUCKIN BITCH WENT OFF 2 MINUTES EARLY… OH IM PISSED #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/hEsVqMQz72 — maya (@satellitemaya) October 4, 2023

THAT SCARED THE SHIT OUT OF ME IT WAS EARLY #EmergencyAlertSystem pic.twitter.com/gpTWiAZKf2 — francis (@crowleysnebula_) October 4, 2023

Hopefully, we can all recover soon and sleep easy tonight, knowing that the government could wake us up for the heck of it at any given moment. That’s better than having bed bugs, though!