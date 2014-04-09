Engaged Power Couple Puts Together The Most Ridiculously Insane, Over The Top ‘Save The Date’ Video

I remember when my husband and I got married a few years back, I designed and illustrated our save-the-dates and had them printed with Vistaprint. We thought that was pretty cool.
Except that as it turns out we weren’t cool, and ours and everyone else in the world’s stupid crappy save-the-dates up until now are complete garbage, because unlike high-profile San Francisco attorneys — Bambo Obaro and Janice Jentz’s — they didn’t involve a high production budget with helicopters. You heard me, helicopters.
The couple’s wedding website, aptly titled bosswedding.com, features only their save the date video in lieu of any actual wedding details, because why would you need details when you’ve got such a baller save the date video? The video features motion graphics, a stupid foofy dog, the aforementioned helicopter, gratuitous San Francisco overhead shots, fancy cars, a sexy nightclub, inexplicable Indian dancers, champagne, cigars, and a very plastic-looking bride — basically, it’s the save-the-date Tom Haverford from Parks & Rec would put together with an unlimited budget.
Your move, Kimye.
(Via Jezebel)
I could do all the cocaine in the world, and still no think this is a good idea. What are these people on?
*not
They’re on a different kind of high. It’s called being a douchebag. And they snorted all of it.
ALL THE COCAINE
Oh San Francisco – you just keep being you!
I thought it would involve violence if it’s the Bay Area?
This comes off as more of a Hollywood or a NYC LOOGIT ME thing.
Shh! City of Love that San Francisco! No violence.
Boss Wedding
A Tommy Wiseau production
(“Oh Hai Golden Gate Bridge” )
/randomly throws football
I smell all sizzle and no steak.
Putting on this whole “we’re rich!” production then stepping out of a 3-series BMW is the perfect metaphor for life as an attorney.
You’d think an attorney would have at least a 7-series
Didn’t even have a driver! pfft.
That’s the point. Lawyers sell this bullshit myth that we’re rich, but most just make enough to think a 3-series is hot shit.
From the linked bio, “In 2013, Mr. Obaro was named to Lawyers of Color’s Inaugural Hot List.”
I already knew this, because my spank mag of choice is “Lawyers of Color’s Inaugural Hot List.”
It’s nice to know I use the same Ellis/O’Farrell parking garage.
8 months. Tops.
I was gonna say four. Depending on what the prenup says.
The Germans have a word (the Germans always have a word) for “a punchable face”: Backpfeifengesicht. That is all.
Bambo Obaro is Barack Obama’s porn name.
I live in SF, and used to be madly in love with this increasingly unrecognizable city. So I can safely say that I, for one, think everyone involved in this video needs to be flung from the GG bridge as penance for a case of hubris that makes the Titanic engineers look cautious & modest.
Shit like this makes me want to boot up GTA: San Andreas & start RPGing every building in “San Fierro” as therapy. Ugh, what is happening to this place?!?!?
There’s always been a entitle douchebag factor here but this is just fucking absurd.
Anyone else notice that stolen dance scene with the two dancers dancing side by side and looking up at the camera that was also in The Great Gatsby film?
They seem like such nice, humble people.
We couldn’t help but notice the guy doesn’t have a cummerbund on, maybe he couldn’t afford it? [kck.st]
Push lease!!!! We got these rich turds beat: [vimeo.com]
First-Off… This Is DOPE… F#%k Ya’ll Haters… And… Secondly… With a Save The Date like this… You can just imagine what the Wedding could/should be like…
Hi Bambo! You should be as embarrassed as the dog in the video. That motherfucker is in the witness protection program.
10 months
That’s hilarious. She’s wearing the patented 90s pornstar Serious Face in the banner pic.
Whoever put this together is an idiot.
So…does this mean we’re invited?
Somewhere John Travolta is thinking “Isn’t the president already married?!?”