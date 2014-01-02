We Enthusiastically Endorse Rob Ford’s Bid For Reelection As Mayor Of Toronto

I think I speak for everyone here at UPROXX when I say that we have all dreaded the day trainwreck-y Toronto Mayor Rob Ford steps down or is forced from office. Sure, he’d find a way to stay in the public eye — probably on a reality show or as an NFL Network on-air personality — but it just wouldn’t be the same. It’s just not as funny as having this big, fat, sweaty human ball of chaos running one of the Western Hemisphere’s major cities. With that said, with any luck the day Rob Ford is no longer the mayor of Toronto is years away from coming — he’s running for reelection.

Reports ABC News:

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford has put his name on the ballot to run for another term, defying repeated calls for him to step down after admitting he smoked crack “in a drunken stupor.” Ford was the first candidate to show up at City Hall when registration opened Thursday for the city’s municipal election Oct. 27. He promised “Ford more years,” the Toronto Star reported. He also called himself “the best mayor this city has ever had.” “If you want to get personal, that’s fine,” Ford told reporters, according to the Star. “I’m sticking to my record, and talk is cheap. You’re going to see action like you’ve never seen before.”

At the very least, 2014 will be an interesting year in Canadian politics, and when was the last time any non-Canadian thought that?

We’ll let you know where to send your campaign contributions to as soon as we know. It doesn’t look like his campaign website is set up to take donations just yet.