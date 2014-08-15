Every Single Fake ’22 Jump Street’ Sequel, In One GIF

Blockbuster season is almost over. Once Sin City: A Dame to Kill For comes out next week, it’s all art-house nonsense and My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks until next June, when Michael Bay releases 17 more movies, probably. At least we have 23 Jump Street: Medical School to look forward to, then 24 Jump Street: Foreign Exchange, followed by 25 Jump Street: Semester at Sea, etc.

The list of fake 22 Jump Street sequels is the best thing about a movie that was already good, and now they’ve all been combined into a single handy GIF. You can have your Star Wars and your Batmen versus Supermen; I’ll be first in line for 37 Jump Street: Scuba Class.

Via Reddit