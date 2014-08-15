Every Single Fake ’22 Jump Street’ Sequel, In One GIF

#Channing Tatum #22 Jump Street #Jonah Hill
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.15.14

Blockbuster season is almost over. Once Sin City: A Dame to Kill For comes out next week, it’s all art-house nonsense and My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Rainbow Rocks until next June, when Michael Bay releases 17 more movies, probably. At least we have 23 Jump Street: Medical School to look forward to, then 24 Jump Street: Foreign Exchange, followed by 25 Jump Street: Semester at Sea, etc.

The list of fake 22 Jump Street sequels is the best thing about a movie that was already good, and now they’ve all been combined into a single handy GIF. You can have your Star Wars and your Batmen versus Supermen; I’ll be first in line for 37 Jump Street: Scuba Class.

Via Reddit

Around The Web

TOPICS#Channing Tatum#22 Jump Street#Jonah Hill
TAGS22 JUMP STREETCHANNING TATUMFAKE MOVIESJONAH HILL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP