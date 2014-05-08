“Everything Wrong With ‘Cloverfield'” Doesn’t Go Nearly Far Enough

Senior Contributor
05.08.14 25 Comments

Yep, CinemaSins is back again, this time with a lengthy disassembling of Cloverfield. One problem: It doesn’t go nearly far enough.

First, the video:

As the team over at CS notes, this might be the most well-marketed movie ever made. I know it fooled me. And I still turn gray with rage whenever it’s mentioned to this day.

The fundamental problem of Cloverfield is that it works on the assumption that we go to see giant monster movies because of the people in them. Nobody goes to see a Godzilla movie because of the annoying kid or the demure young psychic who will inevitably speak for the monster. Nobody cares. The people are disposable. Face it, Bryan Cranston in the new Godzilla movie is just a nice bonus; his role could be played by Frankie Muniz and we’d still go see it. Giant monster movies exist because of giant monsters.

So what does this movie do? Put the most moronic monster targets this side of the Scooby Doo team front and center. Seriously, this is every moment in the plot: “But, Rob, we’re going to go do something insanely dangerous and there’s a safer way of doing it right over he-” “DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND I LOVE HER?”

Seriously, Rob’s the real monster. His short-sightedness and stupidity kills a whole bunch of people. The monster was trying to save Manhattan from this idiot, and there was just a lot of collateral damage.

But at least Michael Giacchino got to compose a really awesome piece of music for it. So it’s not a total wash.

Around The Web

TAGSCINEMASINSCLOVERFIELDEverything Wrong Withgiant monsters

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP