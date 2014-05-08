“Everything Wrong With ‘Cloverfield'” Doesn’t Go Nearly Far Enough

Yep, CinemaSins is back again, this time with a lengthy disassembling of Cloverfield. One problem: It doesn’t go nearly far enough.
First, the video:
As the team over at CS notes, this might be the most well-marketed movie ever made. I know it fooled me. And I still turn gray with rage whenever it’s mentioned to this day.
The fundamental problem of Cloverfield is that it works on the assumption that we go to see giant monster movies because of the people in them. Nobody goes to see a Godzilla movie because of the annoying kid or the demure young psychic who will inevitably speak for the monster. Nobody cares. The people are disposable. Face it, Bryan Cranston in the new Godzilla movie is just a nice bonus; his role could be played by Frankie Muniz and we’d still go see it. Giant monster movies exist because of giant monsters.
So what does this movie do? Put the most moronic monster targets this side of the Scooby Doo team front and center. Seriously, this is every moment in the plot: “But, Rob, we’re going to go do something insanely dangerous and there’s a safer way of doing it right over he-” “DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND I LOVE HER?”
Seriously, Rob’s the real monster. His short-sightedness and stupidity kills a whole bunch of people. The monster was trying to save Manhattan from this idiot, and there was just a lot of collateral damage.
But at least Michael Giacchino got to compose a really awesome piece of music for it. So it’s not a total wash.
Could not disagree with this rant any more, I’m not sure why people are so down on this movie, and this justification doesn’t seem like a very good one.
People have gone to see monster movies for monsters, but there’s also approximately(and this is merely an estimate keep in mind) 4738214702137489721309478932174908123749802317589023719857109327409832798023470983217489023 of those exact movies.
Having an idea to look at every single one of those movies and say “hey, there’s a fuckton of collateral damage in these movies, I wonder what it would be like for that collateral damage” is far from an inherent flaw in concept.
It falls down some in execution(as you said, the main character’s bullheaded approach getting people killed is hard to overlook especially when he then becomes the emotional crutch of the movie, but that’s a flaw of execution, not of concept.
The concept was the only interesting part. The thing that makes the movie suck is that its boring. The characters are such crappy people that you don’t even care if they die, the camera style is annoying, illogical at most points and adds nothing to the story.
I’ve never liked the “found footage” genre of film. Josh nailed, only the concept of this film was interesting, everything else was pure garbage.
I can put up with a lot of dumb BS in movies but this was, by far, the most God awful movie I ever watched. I bought it on DVD to watch and I immediately threw it in the trash when it was over.
One of the few films that seriously made me angry that it wasted my time and money.
I fucking hate those videos. That guy’s voice can go suck a dick.
Aww, sounds like somebody is a widdle mad the CS guy pointed out the errors in their favowite movie.
I liked Cloverfield…..
Seeing Cloverfield in a enormous theatre with fully-amped bass/digital sound was awesome. I thought it was better than the ’98 Godzilla, and a pretty cool theatre experience. Giacchino’s homage to Akira Ifukube was icing on the cake.
Obviously, away from that, it’s pretty lousy. I’ve no desire to revisit it, just content with Giacchino’s piece as part of my music collection.
The ’98 Godzilla made Matthew Broderick boring (fail), implied artillery rockets and Sidewinders have a flight time at point blank range (nope), had Apaches shooting Sidewinders (AA) at a ground target (nope) from point blank range (nope) that missed a giant lizard (nope) because it was colder than the buildings around it (nope), Apache attack helicopters with machine guns down the fuselage (nope, because learn to helicopter and also the chin mounted gun on the Apache is way better), suggested that armor piercing (note the delay from impact to detonation) AGMs wouldn’t have put a hole the size of Manhattan through a giant lizard, the bridge would have collapsed immediately under the pressure of that stupid giant lizard stepping on it, because pressure does not equal distributed load, had elite French spec ops quickly overwhelmed by a bunch of lizards they weren’t expecting because surprise! and everyone knows spec ops can’t handle the unexpected…
I hate everything about this movie. I hate it so much I just hate watched all the parts I just bitched about to be sure I remembered to hate them accurately.
OMG the scene where the pretend Apaches chase him down the streets is the worst.
Gah! The worst sin that movie could’ve been after a year of hype was boring.
My best friend in college was/is a Godzilla nerd who loved Independence Day, so he was counting the days until it opened. I called him a few days after the opening and he sounded so damn defeated.
Of course he now lives in Tokyo, where they’re not getting the new film until late July, and was seriously considering flying back to the US just for that.
Never really understood the point of these videos. Just watch the fuckin’ movie and enjoy it for what it is, fuck your over-thinking.
I get suckered into watching this movie every time I flit around the dial. If it’s taught me anything, it’s that fighting for true love gets you stepped on, in one way or another.
The only thing RIGHT with Cloverfield was Lizzy Caplan.
I love me some Lizzy Caplan
Who they kill in the stupidest way possible.
And this is why I’m glad I never saw it.
I liked Cloverfield. I do agree that Rob is pretty awful, but it’s still a great concept and I thought it was well executed.
None of the useless twats in that movie died fast enough.
South Park did it better.
THEY’RE SO FURRY!!!
And what kind of bullshit new yorker say “oh my god” five hundred thousand times instead of fuck?
Lewis Black once said “In NY, the word “fuck” isn’t a word, it’s a comma” lol.
Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn… what anyone thinks of this movie. I thoroughly enjoyed the realness of the monster and her fleas in this movie and the throwing of the head of Liberty! I for one enjoy watching giant monster movies just because they are monster movies. Some better than others. It rocked seeing it in a large movie theater. Those tards that always complain about the shakiness of the cameras… DON’T WATCH THESE TYPES OF MOVIES IF YOU DON’T LIKE THESE TYPES OF MOVIES ONLY SO YOU CAN COMPLAIN ABOUT IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! There are plenty of us that like these types of found footage movies and that is who these movies are made for… not for whiney people that watch just to complain. FYI when i say realness of the monster i mean the graphics and design of the monsters. Yes, these people were not likeable people but hey everyone got it in the end didn’t they.
But I do like these types of movies… I feel like it is my right to call a turd a turd, however. And Cloverfield is definitely a turd.
That gripe about it only taking 5 seconds for people to start taking pics of the statue of liberty’s head is dumb. That is EXACTLY how that shit would play out.
I agree that was kind of the whole point of the movie, to make some point about our obsession with self-documentation in the post-Youtube era.