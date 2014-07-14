Sonic Knuckles Up Under The Waves In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #262

Sonic is under the sea and in deep trouble. Which is about what you expect from the cocky blue guy, in our exclusive preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #262.

In keeping with our exclusive last month, Sonic has found himself in a fine mess. The only solution, of course, is cartoon violence, as you can see in this exclusive preview. We also have a preview of the backup story, starring Tails. Enjoy!

