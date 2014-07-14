Sonic Knuckles Up Under The Waves In Our Exclusive Preview Of ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #262

Sonic is under the sea and in deep trouble. Which is about what you expect from the cocky blue guy, in our exclusive preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #262.
In keeping with our exclusive last month, Sonic has found himself in a fine mess. The only solution, of course, is cartoon violence, as you can see in this exclusive preview. We also have a preview of the backup story, starring Tails. Enjoy!
I’ve been collecting this book since I was in third grade (right around issue 14), and it has been consistently on my pull lists since, partly out of nostalgia, but also out of genuine enjoyment. More people (especially people with young children) need to pick this book up.
I stopped around #75. There was a point where it started to take itself a bit too seriously so I lost interest.
However, I do remember reading one a few years back where Knuckles got taken over by a ghost or something and wore a gold mask and was attacking the other guys and then Sonic showed up and starting fighting but he didn’t know it was actually Knuckles behind the mask. That was a cool one.