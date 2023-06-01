Timothy Bliefnick, the Family Feud contestant who joked (?) that he regretted marrying his wife, has been convicted of murdering his wife.

A jury found the 40-year-old guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion in the slaying of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick, in her Illinois home in February. During the trial, Rebecca’s sister, Sarah Reilly, testified that Rebecca had voiced concerns about Timothy. “If something ever happens to me, make sure the number one person of interest is Tim. I am putting this in writing that I’m fearful he will somehow harm me,” she wrote in a text, USA Today reports.

Sentencing is set for August. The New York Post has more:

Prosecutors alleged that Bliefnick used Google to research how to commit a murder before riding a bike to her house — which was about a mile away from where he was staying. He pried open the second-story window with a crowbar and shot his wife. Bliefnick’s body was found by her father on Feb. 23 after she failed to pick her kids up from school.

Timothy appeared in a Family Feud episode that was filmed in 2019 and aired in 2020. At one point, host Steve Harvey asked him, “What’s your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Timothy replied, “Honey, I love you, but ‘said I do.’ Not my mistake, not my mistake — I love my wife. I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” It was a bad joke then; it’s tragic now.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Rebecca’s three kids.

