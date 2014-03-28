Morpheus And 9 Other Famous Roles Almost Portrayed By Russell Crowe

Noah will be Crowe’s first time working with director Darren Aronofsky, but he was actually supposed to star in one of the director’s earlier projects. When you can’t get Russell Crowe though, you go with the next best Aussie — Hugh Jackman. Here are ten roles that Russell Crowe lost to Jackman or another A-list actor.
1. The Matrix — 1999, Russell Crow was offered the part of Morpheus, but turned it down to work on The Insider and Gladiator.
2. X-Men — 2000, Crowe had just finished Gladiator and decided to work with Ron Howard on A Beautiful Mind, but suggested Hugh Jackman for the part of Wolverine.
3. The Lord Of The Rings — 2001, Crowe turned down the role that would go to Viggo Mortensen because the film’s producers wanted to pay him 10 percent of the franchise’s profits instead of an upfront fee.
4. About A Boy — 2002, Actor Hugh Grant would play the role of Will, but at one time Russell Crowe was in the running for the part.
5. The Alamo — 2004, Ron Howard was originally attached to direct with Russell Crowe on board, but when the film was moved over to director John Lee Hancock, Dennis Quaid got Crowe’s part.
at least he got “Russell Crowe fightin ’round the world”
Damn, you beat me to it!
So apparently…
Hugh Jackman= Plan B Russel Crowe
Cheap Crowe.
I didn’t think that Zion scene could be made any more unintentionally funny but everyone having meat sweats after Morpheus’ speech would have been amazing.
Man, it’s weird as fuck to think of Laurence Fishburne being a plan-B for Russell Crowe. I guess maybe race is confusing me and they’re not actually all that different as actors. At any rate, that one surprised me.
Glad he bailed out of Collateral. Half the fun of that film was Cruise being cast against type. Also glad he bailed on LotR (although the reason cited there makes me suspect he might want that one back), since Viggo Mortensen is great. Glad to learn that he actually suggested Jackman as his replacement in X-Men. Cool move.
Shit, Will Smith was originally supposed to be Neo, wasn’t he? I remember reading that somewhere.
Not sure if joking; but if that’s true, holy shit, this is shaping up to be quite a rewrite.
10% of the profits? Didn’t they offer Sean Connery a similar deal for the role of Gandalf but he turned it down because the role confused him?
:p
@JJ Jr. Not a joke about Will Smith.[www.wetpaint.com]
There is a great film from 1991 called Proof.
I highly recommend it. It’s a dark comedy about a cynical blind guy who takes photos of the world around him.It’s this really great little film. The blind guy is played by Hugo Weaving, who played Agent Smith in The Matrix.
I’ve of two minds about the Sweeney Todd role. Depp was great, but if we had seen THEN how horrible a singer he was, Les Mis would have been less torture to sit through.