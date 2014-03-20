12 Notable TV Characters Who Were Completely Recast After The Pilot

It often happens that, when a network decides to pick up a pilot, they like everything about it except maybe one character, or maybe the actor or actress who plays a particular character drops out after the pilot is shot. In those cases, the role has to be recast and scenes have to be filmed again (though, on occasion, some residual shots of the recast character remain). Below are 12 instances in which an actor played a notable television role, only to be recast and edited out of the pilot.
1. Fred Dryer (pictured below) was originally cast as Sam Malone in Cheers, but after he was recast with Ted Danson, the character was changed from a former football player to a former baseball player. Dryer would appear later in the series as a sports reporter.
2. Rachel Dratch was originally cast as Jenna in 30 Rock, before NBC put pressure on the network to recast the character with someone prettier, aka, Jane Krakowski. Most people know that.
However, many people do not know that the original 30 Rock pilot also had a different Cerie Xerox (Katrina Bowden). I have no idea what the actress’ name is, but this is what she looked like (she was recast because apparently, she was too young):
3. Instead of Joe Rogan, the original Newsradio pilot had a janitor-like character named Rick played by Greg Lee (top of the photo).
4. You may recognize the character actress below, Frances Fisher, from Resurrection. She was originally cast in the role of Jill Taylor, Tim Allen’s wife in Home Improvement. She was replaced by Patricia Richardson when Fisher didn’t test well with audiences.
5. Related: Stephen Tobolowsky was originally supposed to be Tim Allen’s sidekick on Home Improvement, but due to a film commitment, he couldn’t do it. Richard Karn, instead, was cast as Al Borland.
Tobolowsky was also originally cast as the principal in the pilot for Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
6. Speaking of Buffy, Willow (Alyson Hannigan) was originally played by Riff Regan.
7. Several characters have been recast in Game of Thrones, but perhaps most notably, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) was originally played by Tamzin Merchant and Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley) was originally played by Jennifer Ehle in the pilot.
8. Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) was originally played by John Posey before being recast. It would’ve been a completely different show (and probably one that would’ve been cancelled after one season).
9. See the woman on the top right of this photo? Her name is Elizabeth Ward. She was the original Carol Seaver (Tracy Gold) in the pilot.
10. Rebecca Gayheart played Inara in the original pilot for Joss Whedon’s Firefly, but all her scenes were reshot with Morena Baccarin.
11. Lou Ferrigno’s role was originally played by Richard Kiel in the television version of The Incredible Hulk. Kiel is better known as Jaws from Bond.
12. Doctor Who fans might appreciate this: Howard Attfield was originally cast as Donna Noble’s father, but he died during filming and was replaced by Bernard Cribbins (who would be a Who companion during a Christmas episode).
*Donna’s grandfather, not father. Just FYI.
Still wrong. Attfield would have played her father, but they wrote the sudden death into the show. They’d already had Cribbins in one of the Christmas specials so they just decided to make him Donna’s grandfather. THEN they learned Cribbins had kind of a history with Who. He tried out for 4 and was a companion in the Cushing movie.
The “Rick” character on Newsradio was actually originally slated to be Ray Romano. He had creative differences about the character and this guy replaced him for the pilot. Joe Rogan ended up replacing that guy as a different character for unknown reasons – probably network audience testing.
@WBA I noticed there was no Khandi Alexander in that cast photo, either.
@Chamomiles, Khandi didn’t appear the pilot. Interestingly (maybe) her role is one that had also been recast. That said, Ella Joyce, who played the role in the pilot, is not pictured either.
Tara on True Blood was recast too.
I want to see the footage from the original GOT pilot.
Me too man. They apparently had a flashback to Mad King Aerys. As much as Michelle Fairley killed it as Catelyn, she wasn’t really close in terms of appearance. Maybe someday it will pop up as an extra feature.
Amanda Walsh was Penny in the pilot for the Big Bang Theory, which is notable for Canadians who remember her as possibly the most annoying MuchMusic VJ of all time.
Blacladder’s Baldrick (Philip Fox to Tony Robinson) always stands out for me.
How can you forget Star Trek?
Are there any recast roles there? I thought they just made up new characters.
@Mike Keesey
They replaced captain Pike with Kirk, and they recast the female captain on Voyager.
Probably because most people know that one.
My point is that Pike/Kirk isn’t a recast character — they’re two different characters. (They even appear alongside each other later on.) So not really eligible for this list.
Good point on Voyager, though — forgot about that.
The original Dee on It’s Always Sunny was recast in 2 ways (both the character and the fact that the person playing her was in a relationship with Rob) [movieline.com]
Scott Glenn was Clay in the original Sons of Anarchy pilot.
Honorable mention? Mila Kunis replacing Lacey Chabert as Meg on Family Guy.
I’m surprised that neither the author or anyone else has mentioned Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting from The Big Bang Theory. In the original, unaired pilot, Penny was actually Katie played by Amanda Walsh.The Big Bang Theory (2007)
Penny was an add-on from a different sitcom concept. She had been originally envisioned as Katie, a more cynical, hard-drinking, streetwise girl who worked at a makeup salon. In the original unaired pilot, she was played by Amanda Walsh.