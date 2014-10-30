‘Finding Pennywise’: If Pixar Characters Wore Terrifying Halloween Costumes

10.30.14 4 years ago
If Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark can mess up your childhood, you should be able to screw up your kids’. A good way of doing that: show them Nemo dressed as Pennywise the Clown, or Toy Story‘s Woody as Ghostface, or Remy from Ratatouille in a My Bloody Valentine getup. That should do the (mentally scarring) trick. And when they’re in therapy 20 years from now, after catching a repeat of Monsters, Inc. on ABC Family, you’ll have “Art by Gabe” to thank.

