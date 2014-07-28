Here’s The First Trailer For The Robert Kirkman-Produced, Norman Reedus-Starring ‘Air’

Robert Kirkman is getting into the movie biz and he’s taking one of his The Walking Dead stars with him.
Air is another post-apocalyptic story featuring bodies existing in a place between life and death, but the context is a little different — Norman Reedus (Daryl from The Walking Dead) and Djimon Hounsou star as two maintenance workers assigned to take care of a cryogenics facility, which ends up containing the last remnants of the human race after a nuclear disaster. Christian Cantamessa, who previously worked at Rockstar on video games like Read Dead Redemption, will direct the movie.
Check out the first teaser trailer for Air below…
Well, that was a little vague. I’m hoping for a scene where Daryl’s trapped underwater and has to grab AIR from convenient bubbles à la Sonic the Hedgehog.
Via ScreenRant
Name of the movie in the trailer you say? (twists mustache) Take my money kind sir.
YOU GOT NOT AIR
well that looked…. retarded
Eh…it looked not close to finished. The premise has potential.
What premise is that, precisely? There was no information given in the trailer.
@Mechakisc Dude, air.
They are fully capitalizing on the Reedus effect there.
D Ji Mon! Box office monster!
Digital Monsters. D Ji Mon are the champions!
It’s a good thing Kirkman hitched his wagon to the most one-dimensional actor on TWD.
wat
Hmmm.
Anything that casts Michael Hogan gets my attention but really Daryl’s look from TWD is almost iconic at this point and they should have changed it somewhat for Air. This looks like one of those joke trailers on youtube that superimpose characters into other franchises, and it reaches about the same level of humor.
At least they cleaned him up to Walking Dead season 2 Daryl instead of season 6.
Is there no shampoo in the dystopian future?
If Not-Daryl dies we riot?
Ah yes, Read Dead Redemption- the gritty Western reboot of Reader Rabbit.