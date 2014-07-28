Here’s The First Trailer For The Robert Kirkman-Produced, Norman Reedus-Starring ‘Air’

07.28.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

Robert Kirkman is getting into the movie biz and he’s taking one of his The Walking Dead stars with him.

Air is another post-apocalyptic story featuring bodies existing in a place between life and death, but the context is a little different — Norman Reedus (Daryl from The Walking Dead) and Djimon Hounsou star as two maintenance workers assigned to take care of a cryogenics facility, which ends up containing the last remnants of the human race after a nuclear disaster. Christian Cantamessa, who previously worked at Rockstar on video games like Read Dead Redemption, will direct the movie.

Check out the first teaser trailer for Air below…

Well, that was a little vague. I’m hoping for a scene where Daryl’s trapped underwater and has to grab AIR from convenient bubbles à la Sonic the Hedgehog.

Via ScreenRant

