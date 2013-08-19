Five Episodes The New ‘Twilight Zone’ Movie Should Adapt

The Twilight Zone is headed back to the big screen, under the supervision of Tron: Legacy and Oblivion director Joseph Kosinski. And it’s about time; The Twilight Zone could revive the anthology movie, a sorely missed format. But what episodes should this new movie adapt? We have a few suggestions.
They’re probably going to focus on the more effects-heavy episodes for this movie, but they really shouldn’t; The Twilight Zone was about the writing, not the effects, thanks partially to its low budget. With that in mind, here are our choices for episodes a new movie should tackle.
Night Call
This deserves a shot not least because this episode, directed by horror legend Jacques Tourneur and written by Richard Matheson, got screwed by history not once, but twice: The first time when it was delayed due to the Kennedy assassination, the second time by being put against the freaking Beatles. But this powerful story of regret, stubbornness, and tragedy really deserves a second shot. Plus, it’s creepy as hell, which helps.
A Kind Of Stopwatch
The nasty karmic irony The Twilight Zone was so well known for was never nastier than in this episode, probably one of the best horror stories the franchise ever produced. A boring pill of a human being is given a stopwatch that, much to his surprise, stops time; needless to say, owning such a fancy gadget soon bites him, hard. If the concept sounds familiar, the idea has lingered everywhere from Simpsons spoofs to Mario power-ups.
Miniature
The original episode, about a man obsessed with a living dollhouse, was largely carried by a superb performance by Robert Duvall. Thanks to a lawsuit, it was largely kept out of the public eye, but it’s a great showcase for an actor, and it’d also be fun to see what modern special effects could do for the story.
The Jeopardy Room
OK, so you’ll have to change the title and probably the details a bit: The idea of the Soviets hunting down a Cold War defector is a wee bit dated. On the other hand, having a man trapped in a room with a bomb he can’t find, sweating it out, is always a fun story and, again, a showcase for a good actor.
Person Or Persons Unknown
The Twilight Zone, as a show, was arguably at its best when dealing with issues of identity and depersonalization, and this is a killer example of both. It’s a pretty classic story: A man wakes up and nobody knows who he is, but they’re happy to lock him up in an asylum for insisting he exists when he obviously doesn’t.
Of course, this will probably just be Nightmare at 20,000 Feet rehashed with Vin Diesel, where he fights the Gremlin on the wing of the plane, but hey, we can dream.
(Image courtesy of CBS Home Video)
I’d like to see them do one similar to “No Time Like the Past” where someone goes back in time to stop a major catastrophe, and ends up becoming the cause of it.
That’d be a good one!
“Little Girl Lost” would be a fun one that could take advantage of updated special effects. I know Simpsons did it, but that didn’t stop the “Under The Dome” people.
You guys know that Speilberg was also inspired by this episode to make “Poltergeist” right?
“The Howling Man” could be very interesting. They could use the movie format to show David Ellington hunting down the devil throughout history (it was obviously truncated for a TV show) and then end in much the same way the original did. I’ll even cast the thing for Hollywood. Hugh Jackman plays Ellington, John Malkovich plays The Howling Man and Brother Jerome could easily be played by Christoph Waltz. Throw in a brief Shatner cameo as homage to his early days on the show and you’ve got a movie.
Goddammit, Tobias, now this all I want to see. Seriously, that cast and that story? That’d be a killer movie.
Holy hell, let’s make this happen.
Let me know when you start the Kickstarter for this thing.
Screw all that jazz, I want to see a Rod Serling Biopic, dude was a total badass. Fought in these extremely dangerous campiagn in the Phillipines during WW2, fought McCarthyism,smoked like a chimney.forget this retread crap.
Serling is a fascinating man, absolutely. Unfortunately, the biopic has been stalled for years over casting: Anybody who wants to do it they don’t want and anybody who could do it costs too much.
I was always more of a Night Gallery fan.
With that aside, I’d still recommend “The Dummy” (because dummies = creepy), “The Grave” (because old west horror is fun), and “Will the real martian please stand up” (because the premise was good but the sfx for aliens desperately need an update).
The Howling Man. Soooo much awesome.
1) Any Episode based on a work of Richard Matheson
2) “I Sing the Body Electric” (based on a Bradbury story)
3) “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” (based on an Ambrose Bierce story)
4) “Five Characters in Search of an Exit”
5) “The Midnight Sun”
Personal favorites include all of the Burgess Meredith episodes, but I couldn’t suggest them in good conscience, as no one could fill his shoes.
And I can’t forget “The Bewitchin’ Pool” either, because that cake looked so delicious.
Plus two little kids drowned themselves rather than live with their parents. But that’s just a bonus.
What? No love for “The Invaders?”
It would be difficult to make a better version than the original, but it would be cool to see how they would try.
Anthology movies are one of my favorite type of movies and I so wish that they’d make a comeback. My favorite episodes are the one with the old hillbilly who dies while coon hunting with his dog Rip and Rip manages to keep him out of Hell because dogs aren’t allowed, the one where an older man is married to a shallow young woman and he drinks an elixir to make him young but ends up turning him into a toddler with his wife left to look after him, the one during the end of the civil war with the widow watching all the soldiers limping past and it turns out to be the road of the dead with Abraham Lincoln being the last victim of the war. But my absolute favorite is “Number 12 Looks Just Like You.”
Oh and “Come Wander With Me.” The songs in it are just lovely and so haunting.