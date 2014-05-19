Five Games: ‘Transistor’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
Transistor will be a gem.
Never heard of Temporality ’til now, it looks cool but possibly a little too much for my noggin. That Drakengard 3 title card looks very similar to that of Bloodrayne Betrayal. I’m with you about Wolfenstein — never has “cautiously optimistic” better defined my opinion of a game. Looks like it could be by far the best Wolfenstein game ever, or just a forgettable shooter with a few well-directed and written cutscenes. I’m pretty sure Transistor’s gonna be very good, though. But I haven’t even played Bastion all the way through yet, so I’ll probably hold off for a while.
“Action, strategy, beautiful art” AND a killer soundtrack. Bastion had one of the best soundtracks in gaming history and Transistor is once again pairing Darren Korb for composition and Ashley Barrett for vocals. The snippet released with the first trailer was promising: [www.youtube.com]
I like that western games like Supergiant’s stuff and Child of Light seem to be putting more effort in their music lately. I’m tired of atmospheric noise and bland action movie score soundtracks.