It was the game that was cursed. Endless delays, publisher implosions, and God knows what else behind the scenes: South Park: The Stick of Truth was seemingly a game that would never come out. But it’s here, and you can play it!
Well… sort of. Unfortunately, in some ways the curse continues. Here are five things you need to know about South Park: The Stick Of Truth.
The Game Is Buggy. Really Buggy.
Continuing the grand Obsidian tradition of being completely screwed by release dates and quality control, this game is buggy as hell. In the three hours I spent with it on PS3, there was stuttering, cut-scene loading problems, and all sorts of chicanery. Basically this game needs a major patching, so if you can wait, or are just a casual fan, you should probably pick it up in a month or so. But that will require avoiding the Internet because…
You Need To Go Into The Game Cold.
Avoid plot descriptions, forum spoilers, stay as clean and unsullied as you can. The plot is actually engaging and fairly fun, not to mention utterly ridiculous as only the best South Park episodes truly can be as a fairly simple LARP keeps having its absurd stakes upped even further. That’s partially due to the fact that…
The Game Is Essentially A Really Long, Really Funny South Park Episode.
I confess, my patience with South Park has become more and more limited over the years. The show is still capable of some brilliant satire, but more and more when the show tries to be edgy or political, it devolves into whining with more toilet humor.
Fortunately, there’s no such problem here, because this is essentially a South Park epic about how video games and the way they tell stories completely blow. This game is better than entire seasons of the series in some cases, and is packed with tiny details, right down to various characters offering bitchy observations about what’s happening on Facebook. Great care has been taken to pack this game with jokes, and it shows.
That said, sometimes the fanservice gets to be a little much; expect to find literally every possible object that has ever turned up in a South Park episode at some point, including far too many copies of The Poop That Took A Pee. A few bits are essentially copied straight from the show, thanks to production delays. And in case the fact that an abortion minigame had to be edited out for some markets and the fact that Cartman calls himself the Grand Wizard, wasn’t a clue, this game can be staggering in how utterly, hilariously, tasteless it is, although really, if tasteless humor bothers you, you weren’t a fan of the show anyway.
But overall, it’s a hoot, and a reminder of what the show can do when it’s firing on all cylinders.
Underneath It All Is A Well-Crafted And Accessible Old-School RPG.
Obsidian mentioned Paper Mario as a touchstone, and it really shows in how the game plays. The combat system is built around timing and button presses, but it’s also got plenty of depth and humor, ranging from toilet humor to really funny observations on gaming mechanics, layered into it. Similarly, the game avoids a lot of the problem many “funny” games have in that the humor doesn’t get in the way of the mechanics. If you muted this game and played Rush or something as a soundtrack, it’d still be a lot of fun to play.
It’s Swiftly Paced.
Finally, this is a zippy little game. The bugs are unfortunate, because the time Obsidian and the show’s creative team spent ensuring this game flows and doesn’t show any seams is practically a master class in game pacing. It’s very smooth, when it works, flowing from cutscene to exploration to battle with nary a hitch.
In short, despite the bugs, this is a game worth playing, even if you have no particular love of South Park or RPGs. South Park: The Stick Of Truth shows what a game can do when it’s got enough creativity and skill behind it, especially when it’s trying to pack as much tasteless humor as possible into an encounter.
Give it a month; I’m sure they’re working on it as we speak.
That’s been my plan too. I’m just hoping nobody ruins the story for me between now and then.
Apparently the PC version is the smoothest of all, but from what I’ve heard, back up your saves.
Obsidian makes me really sad sometimes.
They put out a great game, it has more bugs than a mountain of excrement, no one buys it, they can’t afford to patch it, and it dies.
I may be conflating them with someone else with devs that came out of Black Isle. I do that.
In that case hopefully a few fixes in a month or 2’s time and they’ll have the Xbox/PS versions running as smoothly. I’m really tempted to not wait though and drop the 60 bucks today though.
i’ve played a couple hours worth on the steam version. no bugs yet. i love this game.
My gripes so far, after a night of staying up late having pre-loaded it.
1) Replay value. Once you blow through this game, which, given the size of the town might take 25-30 hours, you’re not going to want to sit through the same jokes again during a replay.
2) The market/economy. I’ve only played for three hours and have $200. The most expensive thing in the market is like $10. When you can run up to a parking meter, bash it for $.50, go off screen and do it again when it regenerates, you have a broken economy. Not to mention the “sell junk” screen could be way more automated.
Normally, I’d agree with you, except I’m 99% sure the broken economy was deliberate.
Agreed. I’ve been playing on PC for a bit over 3 hours so far (because stupid real life cutting down on my gaming time) and it’s been blissfully bug free so far. My only real complaint is about the fart mechanics being kinda crappy (no pun intended). Other than that, I’m loving the fuck out of this game. I’ve had many many legit laugh out loud moments.
Get the PC version, it runs like a champ.
It was a great game. I loved every minute of it as witnessed by my 9 hour session Tuesday night and 6 hour session yesterday, ultimately ended up finishing the game yesterday afternoon. That would be my only complaint, it was short, super short. I have gone into every building and done every quest I can find with the exception of one, which is a collecting side quest. I would say hold off if you can, wait for the price to drop, because at least in my opinion a 15 hour game, with limited replay value as indicated above just isn’t worth $60. Unless of course you are a diehard South Park fan like myself and just have to play it :)
I did not experience very many bugs/glitches though. A few times if I was running from one section of town to the next and continued holding the run button it would be a little laggy when the next section of town loaded, but I just quit running between load screens and that resolved most of those laggy points. I played on PS3 by the way.
I think its a fantastic game and the bugs while noticeable, don’t interfere with the game play or the enjoyment there in. The comedy is literally laugh out loud right from the get go, and the banter while in game play is fantastic, in fact I adds to replay value as different characters make different quips as you explore the town of South Park.
My favorite so far was standing around looking through cabinets and delaying the next phase of the game when Butters chimes in with “Ugh take your time, Princess Kenny is just getting savagely raped”
I’m 10 hours in, I just hope I have another 10 hours worth of game play.
Beat the game in 15 hours. Definitely wait to get it for cheaper if you really want to play it. I really, really don’t see myself replaying the game, knowing all the jokes will be the same and there’s not going to be any divergent choices to make. Including the weapons.
Thought it was really bizarre you could only find one or two weapons per levels. Made you pick a weapon and really stick with it, because otherwise the bonuses didn’t always benefit you. I used the broken bottle ranged weapon for way too long just because it caused Bleeding, and most thief skills involved Bleeding benefits.