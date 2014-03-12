Here's The First Look At The Full Costume From The CW's Take On 'The Flash'

After giving us a taste just a few weeks back, The CW has released some new promotional images from The Flash that show the scarlet speedster in full costume for the first time. The final result seems to be a nice blend of the version featured in comic books and what we’d possibly see in reality. Something like Olympic athlete meets Hollywood street urchin. It’s already a lot better than the costume from that other Flash series and that makes it a success.
As for the series itself, it is currently in the pilot phase and hoping to find success alongside the other popular DC properties at The CW. From Newsarama:
The show spins-off from The CW’s successful DC Universe launch, Arrow, where Barry Allen made a two-episode guest stint in December 2013, ending in him getting fatefully doused with chemicals and struck by lightning, echoing The Flash’s classic origin. Just as Arrow has consistently added to the DC Universe on TV, Flash looks to continue that trend, with supporting cast members including a couple of people with the last names of “West” and “Thawne,” amongst others.
I’ve never been much of a DC comics guy outside of Batman and The Flash, so it’s nice to see him getting some love. Judging from what I read and hear about Arrow, the chances are high that it’ll be a quality series and some waste of time like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been for Marvel.
The full image is below and you are welcome to judge for yourself. If it doesn’t succeed past the pilot phase, which I can’t see happening, we can at least rest peacefully knowing the suit doesn’t look like total sh*t.
I didn’t think he would have yellow boots, but it’s nice to see some yellow on them. There’s a bunch more pictures on this site.
I think the guy is looking pretty good.
I love the look, but at those speeds he needs eye protection, ’till he masters this power?
Why in the hell are you not watching Arrow? Ollie has always been Batman Lite, and this series draws heavily on the bat mythos. You’re missing out, seriously. I’ve seen the entire first season 3 times (thanks Netflix!).
I have a few reasons, none based on the show itself of course. I’ll probably jump into here in the summer though, when there’s a lull and stuff.
I will admit, the soap operas stuff and general CW-ness can be a bit much at times, but I’d love for Amell to get a cameo in BvS.
Also, Manu Bennett as Slade Wilson is the best.
it’s weird because at times you’re like, oh man this show is awesome. and then Thea and Laurel get some really dumb lines and you realize you’ve been CW’d.
Kyle, that is maybe the perfect description of Arrow.
That Plus, The fact that I missed and Some episodes, & the fact Arrow STOPPED killing( even though it was for a good reason) is why Ive missed most of this season…I’ll wait til it hit Netflix
Holy 1990’s Batman
yeah with all the form fitting gear in the world now, leather was a bad choice.
I was wrong, it does have the fish scales thing that all costumes have now apparently.
Why did they have to change the colors of his logo? That’s just changing something just because they can.