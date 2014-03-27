Watch A Road-Raging Florida Dickhead In A Pickup Truck Get Served A Hearty Dose Of Karma

The clip below is the perfect* road rage karma video. Here’s the backstory, according to the appropriately-named Florida Driver:
This happened to me on SR 41 in Tampa on Monday March 24th. This pathetic excuse for a human being tailgated me for about three minutes. After about a minute, and me shaking my head, I pulled out my phone and started recording. I couldn’t move over because there were trucks in the right lane, and I sure as heck wasn’t going to speed on a rainy day with the roads being as slick as they were. I was turning left in about a half-mile when this happened. […]
He initially fled the scene of the accident, but thanks to this video he has been caught and charged. Massive props to the Sheriffs Department and most especially the Highway Patrol who responded to the scene. This moron could have easily killed somebody with his moronic behavior, and my laughing at the end would have been replaced with tears. Needless to say though, I’ve never seen Karma come back so fast.
Well said, Florida Driver. Well said. If the video doesn’t take you there automatically, hop to the 1:10 mark for the money shot.
(*Perfect aside from the fact that it’s a vertical video.)
Oh that was sweet.
God: YOU GOIN’ TA JAIL NOW!!!
::God places banana peel on the road, runs away laughing::
O’Doyle Rules!!
O’Doyle I’ve got a feeling your whole family’s goin down … but for now, I gotta study.
Textbook example of a Nelson Muntz laugh situation.
Perfect example of a saying from Forrest Gump
“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know when you are going to slide out of control in your vehicle from being a dick road rager”
LOL. Dick got what he deserved.
[www.youtube.com]
…
Is it illegal to use a cell phone like that while driving in Florida? She could have just as easily cause an accident herself.
Wikipedia says that, as far as Florida is concerned, “cell phone use (is) allowed while operating a car as long as the sound goes through only one ear.”
I
You can definitely use a cell phone to stand your ground.
@kal1usa, how much are the damages to your truck?
Beastmode owes me a new monitor.
Having lived and driven there, cellphones are maybe the 56th most likely reason someone gets into an accident in Florida. A worse collective group of drivers does not exist in this or any other dimension.
Yesss! Karma really is the best thing ever.
while Florida remains one of the worst
She should have circled that wreck blasting this song
[youtu.be]
This guy is an asshole for being aggressive and flipping the other person off like that. But that being said, I have no sympathy for the woman taking the video because I find that the majority of people who complain about “tailgating” are inattentive drivers who are driving too slowly and impeding the traffic behind them.
And filming stuff (vertically!!!) on a cell phone.
yeah a better end would have been after that guy crashed, if she just went OH SHIT and ran off the road too.
She is driving slowly, in the PASSING lane, filming with her cell phone.
She is a terrible driver.
There were two trucks in the right lane. That being said, she was passing them at a blinding 1MPH faster than they were traveling and using wet roads as an excuse. Its Florida, it rains every five minutes. They’re both assholes, one for tailgating, the other for “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!” self-righteousness and hogging the left lane. Just get over.
To be fair…
1) We don’t know what the speed limit there was, so she may well have been right on it.
2) She was turning left in a 1/2 mile, so didn’t want to move over, then move back again to make the turn. Possibly irritating, but fair, especially in wet conditions.
3) The guy who did speed up consequently spun out & crashed, so the conditions probably were a bit worse than evident from the footage (light rain mixed with road oil makes for a greasy, slippery surface).
Watch it again but start about 15 seconds before the link point. He passes her, gets about 10 yards ahead, then slows down to give her the finger and pass again.
He wins the asshole competition.
Not to back up the dumbass that crashed but, I call straight bullshit on her story of making a left hand turn in a half mile. She shows at one point that she is going about 55 MPH. She said he had been tailgating her for 3 minutes before filming. The video is a minute long before the wreck and she never turns. It doesn’t take 4 minutes to go a half mile at 55. She was driving in the passing lane, no doubt.
I think I saw Georgia is passing a law to nail dicks like her that go the speed limit in the passing lane and hinder movement of faster traffic. Drive in the right lanes, pass on the left, people.
Shut the fuck up Dan
She passes him. He sees her taking video and speeds up to give finger.
Would he have done any of this if she wasn’t taking video? It seems he was giving no fucks at the beginning. He’s still an idiot, though.
@tubesteak,
So the state of Georgia, not their legislative body, is going to pass a law wherein you must BREAK the law to abide by the new one? The reason those things are called “speed limits” is THAT IS THE LIMIT ON YOUR SPEED. You can not legally exceed the posted speed limit unless you are in an emergency vehicle responding to an emergency. That is why you get tickets for going faster than the posted speed limit. I seriously doubt anyone is going to pass a law which requires someone to violate another. At least outside of controversial issues like marriage equality or abortion.
@Tubesteak, spend some time in traffic school, you don’t need to be on the road right now. The left lane is for people doing the speed limit, which is the legal limit of speed you are allowed to attain in a private motor vehicle. If you exceed that limit in passing someone, you are speeding, that is, committing a crime. The right lane is for drivers who can’t do the legal speed limit safely, like those with trailers (why many states have two posted speed limits). Speed limits are just as they say, a limit. A maximum. Drivers who think it’s o.k. to do 90 in a 55 are far more dangerous than those who observe legal and accepted interstate rules.
lmao @Dave3080 and @knightofbob
you’re telling me you drive only the speed limit when you’re in the passing lane? that’s cool. i’m sure the people behind you think you’re horrible but, thanks for sticking to the letter of the law.
i recommend trying that out in atlanta, boston or any other major metropolitan area’s freeways. the people there will love you.
Slow poke bill. Directed at drivers impeding traffic.
[www.usatoday.com]
@Tubesteak
Yes, I am actually telling you I basically obey the letter of the law. I stay off multi-lane roads as much as possible, which is most of the time, and I frequently pass people, but it’s so rare that I exceed the posted limit in passing that it’s not worth mentioning. Add that to the fact that I’m probably older than you, have never gotten a ticket, and never had an accident.
And I have driven like that in metro areas much more major than Atlanta or Boston. For the record, I’m usually the fastest driver on the road in those cases. I thought I had done something wrong when I made it to the head of the pack in D.C., when I checked I was doing about 15 under. Same thing has happened near Chicago multiple times. To go down the metro population list a little, I’ve driven through and around Detroit too many times to count, with the same experiences. Don’t care what the locals think, anyway.
So what if Georgia is trying to pass a law that makes it illegal to not break the law? If it passes, it’s not going to hold up in court the first time it’s challenged. Try to imagine the face of a judge, who probably hasn’t ever ridden in anything faster than his Willy’s Jeep in the war, listening to a state-appointed lawyer explaining why it was more important to ticket someone meeting the legally defined speed limit of 55mph than the reckless pack behind him doing 90+.
@knightofbob as i said you can stick to the letter of the law. that’s your right but, i am telling you that the people behind you hate you.
Shit, if the majority of people in my area of Houston would start doing at least the speed limit while driving, that would be an improvement. It’s frustrating how many people hang out in the passing lane while doing 5 or more miles UNDER the speed limit.
As to people who think speed limits are a bright line rule, that is not always the case, the law in Texas is written in such a way that one can argue that although they were driving over the speed limit, they were not in violation of the law.
It would be perfect if the jackass filming it crashed too, and both exploded.
It would have been better if both crashed, exploded and the explosion was so big it sent Florida right into space
@ Yuri + Andrew – hell yes
Here it is set to Ragtime. *Thanks Reddit
[www.youtube.com]
Glorious.
OMG. Ragtime makes everything better.
Nailed it!
Oh, that was sweet.
So basically, everyone in Florida is a rotten driver. Got it.
Seems like same could be said for a large chunk of the country – no lane discipline, inattentiveness, etc.
She is blocking the passing lane, driving slowly, and recording vertical video on her phone.
She is a terrible driver and person.
Agreed!
LOL what a dumb prick
Is it just me, or does Florida Driver look somewhat like Shogun Rua?
No, the pick up truck driver’s nose is straight. Ooooh burn! #HENDO
Shogun doesnt look like a redneck either. even with is h-bomb nose.
He does look like Matt Mitrione tho.
She did the right thing, and i commend her for driving good. oh, she could have filmed in Widescreen aspect but oh well.
HAters get out.
Hate on this she was impeding traffic bay not passing in the PASSING LANE!
Last time I was in Tampa (about 15 years ago), I got stuck behind someone driving about 10 miles below the speed limit in the left lane. When I was finally able to get around them I figured it would be an old person, but nope – some middle-aged redneck drinking a can of Bud.
So, at least this asshole wasn’t drinking!
Natural selection (almost) in action!
Natty Light
Portrait mode?
I’m surprised she didn’t yell “WORLD STAR!!!!”
Road rage is usually caused by these clueless twits who hog the passing lane, dragging a**, and laughing at all the people trying to pass them. Yes, it’s infuriating to the rest of us, and yes, you’re a douchebag for doing it. Couldn’t she have simply moved over until it was her time to turn, or is that really asking too much from the idiot drivers among us?
Im just wondering what cause him to spin out like that. Didnt look wet. and I know i can throw a bird without eating it like that. That guy sucks at life.
How hilarious you negative commentators are.
Just take the video for what it’s worth… LYAO!
Nothing less… and definitely nothing more.
I could continue but would end up with enough
words to overtake War and Peace, the Bible,
and Encyclopedia Britannica combined…
yet nothing would change ~
You’re both idiots… You’re an asshole for commuting in the passing lane and he’s just an asshole. Lucky he didn’t take you out with him; moron.
Hey DukeOfInBreds,
She was passing, not commuting. Now go eat some spam you twit.
TL:DR – Fastest you are allowed to travel on ANY road in the US is the posted speed limit. The “passing lane” is only restricted for passing people where specifically posted. There were vehicles to her right preventing her from moving over, and can be seen at the very beginning of the video. She was right, and legal in what she did (except for possibly the recording bit, depending on the state law regarding the use of recording/photo devices while driving). He was wrong, and illegal in what he did.
One thing everyone is forgetting about the passing lane and speed limits, The maximum you are legally allowed to travel at is the posted speed limit, anything over that is illegal and can cause you to be given a traffic ticket. Yes, a cop can give you a ticket for even going 1 MPH over the posted limit, even while passing another driver.
Also, if you back the video all the way to the actual beginning, and pay attention to the lower left corner, you will notice the driver side tail lights of a vehicle that is to her right hand side, which would have prevented her from even being in that lane, something about 2 objects not being able to occupy the same physical space at the same time.
Second, the passing lane is only intended to be used to pass drivers that are going SLOWER than the posted speed limit. Unless there are signs that specifically state that the right lane is only for use as a passing lane, similar to the HOV lanes on most freeways, then you are legally allowed to travel in which ever lane you wish, in so long as you are traveling at the posted speed limit. Travel below the posted speed limit, and you should be traveling in the farthest outside lane you can (in the US)
Third, if there were no other vehicles to her right, then why did the other driver not simply pass her on the left? That is a legal method of passing people, and would have saved the other driver the cost of repairs to his truck.
Also, if you back the video up to the very beginning, you will see there were in fact two vehicles to her right preventing her from moving over to the other lane, you know, that whole physics rule about 2 objects cannot occupy the same point in space at the same time. And the VERY instant that she got far enough ahead to have safely moved over into the other lane to have allowed the driver to pass her, he instead cuts over into the right hand lane, and passes her on the left.
So, she was right for not increasing her speed, because she very well may have been at the legally posted speed limit, combined with the fact it was raining, and at the point when she did get clear of the trucks to her right, she had just come up and over a bridge (again, another spot you should NEVER pass someone. For those of you forgot, bridges, hills, and corners are places you should NEVER pass) which can not only be a dangerous place to pass because it is a bridge and the lanes are narrower due to little to no shoulder, but because that thumping you heard, was her driving over the metal joiners in the bridge, which can get slick as shit when it rains.
As for the speed she was going, if you back the video up to 0:36 you will notice her needle is pointing to about 58-60 MPH, which for almost all roads except freeways and some state highways is the highest posted speed limit anywhere, esp for urban areas (as evident by the homes and businesses you see as she pans the camera around. For him to have passed her like he did, with her traveling at a steady 60MPH means he would have had to accelerate to around 65-70MPH, in what appears to be an urban residential area, on a 2 lane divided road, with wet slick roads.
In the end, she was well within her legal rights to be in the left lane as she WAS passing 2 vehicles that were going slower than 60MPH. The very instant that she got a full vehicle length away from the last car to her right (which is the recommended distance to wait before moving back over once you have passed someone), the driver behind her cuts over and passes her on the left, in a reckless, and hostile manner (as self evident by his actions, and subsequent crash). As for her recording the event on her cellphone, the only thing that most state laws say about cell phones is, they are not allowed if 1) you are not using a headset/hands free device or speaker phone mode 2) you are texting on the phone while driving. As of yet, there is nothing to my knowledge that states you cannot use a phone or other video recording device to record video or images while driving, provided you are maintaining attention to the road. And to anyone out there that says that is not possible I call bullshit right now, how many of you have eaten or drank something while driving, smoked while driving, or even adjusted something within the car while driving? All of those actions can be or are, just as distracting as taking a picture or recording a video while driving.
In short, what she did was legal provided she herself was not traveling over the legally posted speed limit. She was actively passing 2 other vehicles, and would have been able to move over to the right hand lane, had the driver behind her not jumped over into it to pass her. His actions were careless, reckless, and in most states illegal on at least 3 different accounts 1) Hostile driving aka road rage which at least in Indiana is illegal and can get you a ticket 2) Speeding, as he would have had to been going 65-70 to have passed her, which would have been over any posted speed limit within the area the video took place 3) Tailgating, which depending on the state, may fall under the category of road rage, or may be its own offence.
You are awarded one internet point.
Fuck all of you GO MOAR FASTER NAO IN TEH PASSING LANE IMPEDOHILE TRAFFIC shit heels. I am a 20 year driver with a SPOTLESS record. I drive the speed limit and I drive safe. I maintain safe following distance, and I adjust my speed for adverse conditions.
You Beta Road Rage “Ragedy Andy’s” are all me-first selfish asshole with a sense of entitlement bigger than a black woman that isn’t on welfare. FUCK YOU! You don’t get special road privileges just because YOU want to go faster. YOU are breaking the law by not maintaining a safe following distance. YOU are the one breaking the law when you speed. YOU are the kind of fucknuts that keeps my insanely low insurance premiums being even cheaper than they could.
I punish tailgaters fucking HARD. If you are a Ragedy Andy, you better hope there is a chance to pass in the near future if you start fucking with me. I have done 15 mph for a half mile on a busy two lane highway until the butthead Ragedy Andy behind me figured out that I couldn’t be “car intimidated” into doing his will. Hell, one time my brother and I took position in front of these asshole Ragedy Andy wreckless drivers on the interstate. We drove side by side, one in each lane, and gradually slowed down to 50 and fucking stayed like that until the Ragedy Andys both backed off.
Fuck you, Ragedy Andy. You aren’t a tough guy, you are a selfish asshole that drives like shit. I have never had a speeding ticket. I can turn in pop cans to pay my comp and collision premiums on TWO cars. You all bunch up like a flock of retards fighting over the last tater tot.
Caveat: If I end up behind a vehicle that is going detrimentally slower than the speed limit and feel compelled to pass, I wait until the left lane is clear, and I speed up enough to get by the vehicle and out of the driver’s blind spot in an expedient fashion.
You’re a dick then! She was in the PASSING LANE and in most states if you are not PASSING it is a ticketable offense.
Citation needed.
Furthermore, is it a law in FLORIDA? Also, if left turns are allowed off this road, then she has a right to be in the left lane passing or not otherwise.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Proper use[edit]
“Many areas which make it illegal to fail to yield to faster traffic, also have exceptions to those rules. Some of these exceptions include preparing to make a left turn, taking an exit located on the left side of the roadway, avoiding traffic merging onto the roadway, or overtaking and passing another vehicle.”
“Always drive on the right side of a two-lane highway except when passing. If the road has four or more lanes with two-way traffic, drive in the right lanes except when overtaking and passing.”
– [www.stateofflorida.com]
@DatHerpDerp – Watch the video from the beginning! She passes two slower trucks before Ragedy Andy cuts her off on the inside to flip her off. SHE WAS PASSING. Live with it.
@Feklhr I don’t believe that I mentioned whether she was or was not passing, now did I? You asked a question “Furthermore, is it a law in FLORIDA?” and I answered your question. The answer to your question is that if you are not passing in the state of Florida, you need to be in the right lane. I’ve personally seen state troopers pull over cars for “hanging out” in the left lane on interstate 4. IMHO they were both douche bags.
@DatHerpDerp I don’t believe that I mentioned whether she was or was not passing, now did I?
Not directly, but here is the citation you gave me for the Florida law:
DatHerpDerp
“Always drive on the right side of a two-lane highway except when passing. If the road has four or more lanes with two-way traffic, drive in the right lanes except when overtaking and passing.”
By your own evidence, you exonerate her because SHE WAS PASSING. Watch the video from the 0:50 mark, she passes TWO slower trucks. There is no evidence whatsoever that she was “hanging out” in that lane, and there is concrete evidence that the truck driver was NOT maintaining a safe following distance, and was driving recklessly and at an unsafe speed for the road conditions.
What do you have to say now? Or are you done being shamed by a rational thinker?
Hey dumb ass, I never said you were wrong. The only one being shamed here is you, and you are doing an excellent job of shaming yourself. I didn’t say she was ‘hanging out’, I only spoke to the context of the text of my response to your question. For someone so ‘rational’, you don’t come across as being very bright.
Hey ThatHerpesDork,
If she’s a douche bag, you’re the stuff that oozes out after – just like RoadRageRedNeckBoy.
Sorry @UAreAnIdiot but she qualifies as a douche bag for using a cell phone while driving in the rain aka distracted driving. She is definitely not on the level of RoadRageDickBagEater but she’s not guilt free either. I’m glad it was used for a good purpose, but two wrongs .. well you probably wouldn’t understand.
ThatHerpesTwerp,
She was using the cell phone to defend herself legally, which was smart, as a dumb red neck douche nozzle was bearing down on her endangering her life. people use cell phones for this all the time. She probably thought she was recording the only proof there would be after her death.
You, on the other douchey hand, would not have done that. The red neck would have beat you up, hog tied you, banged your wife in front of you, then killed you and then he would have driven off scott free becuase you were too douchey and anal about using a cell phone while driving to get evidence.
So in your case, yes, the dumb red neck would win (true darwinism).
So many assumptions, and so little intelligence. I hope you don’t have children, for humanity’s sake. You can tell from the video and from her interview that she wasn’t able to pay attention to the road while recording, she was distracted by the cell phone. And just so we’re clear, I would have flipped on my gopro so I wouldn’t have needed a cell phone and I would have had a free hand to eliminate the problem properly. Nice try being an internet tough guy, you almost made me cry a little, loser.
You’re a 20 year old driver? Cool story bro. I guess you’ve seen everything the highway has to offer. But let me tell you something, I don’t know what a Ragedy Andy is supposed to be, but purposefully impeding the flow of traffic, especially slowing down to 15 mph on a busy highway like you claim to have done, is EXTREMELY dangerous both to you and the lives of everyone else around you. It is never acceptable to drive antagonistically on the highway. Try to remember that in your quest to prove a point or just be an asshole, whatever the case may be, that your actions can have negative effects on the lives of others.
If you want to make this guy really feel like crap go ask if he’s alright lol
The kid with camera shouldn’t have been in the passing lane while faster traffic wanted to move by. Even if you are going the speed limit. You do not drive in the passing lane, you pass in the passing lane then move back to the right lane. You can not drive your vehicle in a manner that impedes other drivers, it’s dumb and dangerous. The kid with the camera is just as responsible for this accident as the road raging prick.
Even if you are going the speed limit. You do not drive in the passing lane
Exceeding the speed limit is illegal. In fact, traffic enforcement in Iowa can pull you over for driving too fast in perilous driving situations, even if you were going under the posted speed limit.
Agreed. She had plenty of opportunity to move out of the PASSING lane.
This women should be fined for driving slow in the PASSING LANE! Oh and operating a motor vehicle while using a hand held device.
She is an idiot!
What was the posted speed limit, again?
nah she’s just the smart one driving safe. We know who the idiot is becuase his truck is wrecked and he’s in jail. BBAHAHAHAHAH
No law against operating the said device Fuck Tard.
She was doing 50 in the PASSING LANE and had plenty of time to merge over to the right. She didn’t she is a dick!
What was the posted speed limit?
Furthermore, if you pause and actually read, she is going 55.
Furtherfurthermore, if you start the video at 0:50, she passes two slower trucks, and then Ragedy Andy immediately undercuts her to flip her off. At no point during that video was she able to merge right.
There was room for her to pull over instead of being a cunt and pulling out a phone to take a video.
Well if that’s true, she’s a FREE, SMART cunt/dick. He’s not. He needed to be taught a very big lesson and she taught it to him well.
What would be even funnier is if the person illegally using their phone while driving crashed as well.
Only law in FL regarding cellphones is no txting while driving and, you have to be pulled over for some other infraction first to be ticketed for txting. Unlike other states, call/talk, video, photo all you want. No laws against.
They are BOTH in the wrong. Is she is sooo worried why pull over twenty feet pass his wreck n point n laugh if your soooo scared she would have got out of there. Either way he is a dick for losing his temper but it looks like she played into it some to. Of corse once she started recording she didn’t do anything wrong but what happened before her video. If someone’s on my ass like that I just get in the right line n slow down n let em pass situation gone…… And I drive a truck that can run over most cars but why be a dick to a dick. People should look at this and learn. Chet like this happens because of two people not one she could have slowed down n let him pass in the begining but five min later n now recording she’s still in the left lane n pissing him off worse by sticking her phone out the window.. There’s enough bad stuff happening in our country today we really don’t need to be this Stupid
No, that’s the best thing she could have done is record his ignorance and laugh at him. BAHAHHAHAH I would have too.
The only law in FL related to cellphones is no txting. And, you have to be pulled over for some other infraction and ticketed as an aside for txting. Stopping you solely for txting is not legal. Further, you can call, video, shoot photos while driving … none are against the law like other states. The prior comment that the driver pulled over to point and laugh, look at the road markings, she’s in the left turn lane as she stated was her original intent. Further, it has been raining each Monday, including the two weeks prior. See the gray skies and not the typical FL sunshine. Road conditions were bad. The other driver is your typical FL redneck driver, in his pimped out truck, who got what he deserved. You should look up the chump’s booking photo … he ain’t too happy. Karma indeed!
Yes Sir!!!
Damn her being on the phone. The problem is that she was doing the posted limit in the fast lane…She is an idiot. She should have moved to the middle lane an allowed the faster traffic to pass. Thats the law of the road. SIlly drivers thinking they own the left lane.
right, because his actions got him such a better outcome. dumb ass.
I agree 100%. They are both idiots.
@William Oliver Durrah – what was the posted speed limit on that stretch of road, again? I watched four times looking specifically for that and didn’t manage to spot it.
Also, what “middle lane” are you referring to? I only see two in the video.
Used Douche W.O.D. (William Oliver Durrah)
He broke the law, she did not. Game over. You Lose.
Do not rejoice when your enemy falls, and let not your heart be glad when he stumbles,
18 lest the Lord see it and be displeased, and turn away his anger from him.
Prov 24:17-18 (ESV)
Rejoice not over me, O my enemy; when I fall, I shall rise; when I sit in darkness, the Lord will be a light to me.
Micah 7:8 (ESV)
shuuut aaaaaaaaaaaaap
What’s the word for schadenfreude in Aramaic?
You do realize the bible is just a bunch of crap written by scientifically illiterate bronze age farmers who thought the world was at the center of the universe, right?
I don’t know if people play so many video games, that they think driving is a game, but tailgating has become common place.. Just in the last 3 weeks, I had a guy tailgate me in the rain, which I didn’t like, so I slowed down.. So, lol, he goes around me, then basically shows his disapproval with me by cutting me off and almost running me off the road when he got back over to the right, then, when I caught up to him at the light he tells me he doesn’t want any trouble, cause his kids re in the car?!.. What the ***k?..
Then, I was turning into my neighborhood about midnight, a few days later, and a guy coming from the opposite way turned in behind me.. Now, I gotta go about 1/8th of a mile to turn left on my street, and this guy is right on my butt.. He actually was so close, he whipped it to the right, when I turned left, and I actually thought he hit me, so I followed him.. And this crazy idiot jerked his car over, leaped out of his car and started screaming at me “don’t set yourself up, man… don’t set yourself up”… lol.. And I’m like… “why are you driving so dangerously?”.. And he retorts… “cause I’m a dangerous person!”.. lol.. Now, this guy was 6’5″, black guy, built like Adonis, but he finally got one good look at me, and I guess he decided to calm down, cause after all his manic jabbering, he stuck his hand through my passenger window to shake my hand…
That was a huge mistake.. lol..
BAAHHAHHAHA you dumb ignorant redneck! I wish you had died. You got what you deserved. Who’s the big man now huh??? BAHHAHAHAHAHAHA….what a used douche nozzle.
Darwin has spoken. Next?
My only advice is that the woman get a handgun and somehow entice him to try to come to her house and get revenge. Be ready during the dark hours. hide somewhere and make it look like you aren’t home. wait like a coiled snake for him to step on your property then blow him away. Claim he was a threat because he came at you “angrily” threatening your life. Wait about 5 minutes to call the police after you shoot him (claim you didn’t have time before the shooting because he attacked so fast and you panicked after and collapsed from shock and couldn’t think clearly) so he can bleed out really good. THEN you will have done mankind a real favor.
Well now…
*Backs out of thread slowly*
haha and I LOVE the title of this story!
They’re both idiots. The driver, aside from taking a video while she’s driving, needs to get the F out of the passing lane. Contrary to her tearful description, there was plenty of opportunity to do so.
how do you know dumb a$$? Were you there? I thought not now go back home to your trailer parked next to the dou@he bag in the truck.
Perfect karma would have been if the idiot blocking the d-bag from passing her, while filming the whole thing, would have crashed into him after he spun out, resulting in a fiery crash that killed them both. Fortunately, no innocent people were harmed as a result of their mutual stupidity.
Wow. You’re really dumb. How do you know she sped up and he didn’t slow down to give her the finger (which is probably what happened)? How can you say there was plenty of space to pull over when there was an 18 wheeler next to her? He did it as soon as that space became available so she could not. Why not record somebody endangering your life? I mean after all, it helped the cops find him. And FYI the law disagrees with you, she will not be charged. Her video helped them capture him, she was not breaking ANY laws, he WAS breaking the law (tailgating is illegal you must maintain several car lengths distance).
You Lose (right along with him). Dumb Red Neck meets Karma. Karma wins. Now go cut that pony tail goldie locks.
Exactly.
@IHateIdiots I’m not sure if you’re trolling with your 3000 responses to this; however, if the admittedly stupid gentleman in the truck had room to get over into the right lane to pass the videographer, she had both the time and the space to get into the right lane, let him pass, and then get back into the left lane to make her turn. I’m not assigning blame here, as I agree that the driver of the truck got what was coming to him, so don’t bother responding if you’re just going to flame, I’m merely pointing out that she had ample opportunity to avoid the entire situation rather than exacerbating it.
there is a ton of space in the right lane for her to move over. He did it. She speeds up when he tries to pass. I hope they find her at fault as well. She caused the accident whether or not he was driving like an a-hole.
Wow. You’re really dumb. How do you know she sped up and he didn’t slow down to give her the finger (which is probably what happened)? How can you say there was plenty of space to pull over when there was an 18 wheeler next to her? He did it as soon as that space became available so she could not. Why not record somebody endangering your life? I mean after all, it helped the cops find him. And FYI the law disagrees with you, she will not be charged. Her video helped them capture him, she was not breaking ANY laws, he WAS breaking the law (tailgating is illegal you must maintain several car lengths distance).
You Lose (right along with him). Dumb Red Neck meets Karma. Karma wins. Now STFU and go drink J’s Nutt.
When did this become the goddamn CNN comments section?
You watch your mouth young man
This is typical of all the self righteous idiots on Florida, and I’m sure other, highways, that drive “the speed limit” in the passing lane, gripping the steeringwheel with a death grip claiming that you’re the dick for being angry. Its simple sweetheart. Stay out of the left lane. You can’t take it.
These same nitwits would, I guess, refuse to let you pass them on a stairwell or escalator, would deny your entrance into their elevator, and are the ones who help bag all their stuff at Walmart, then slowly pull out their checkbooks….. And they wonder why other people are looking at them like that? It’s because if you do this, you’re a clueless douchebag, dear, and need to move it the hell along!
Might I add, that he is no rocket scientist.
Wow, who knew I had the same driving style as a Klingon. Sweet.
Going the speed limit in the left hand lane of the interstate makes you an asshole. Going 90 mph and weaving in and out of traffic on the interstate makes you an asshole. Not being able to differentiate between the two makes you a huge asshole.
Makes me mad when people are camped out in the fast lane using their cellphone too. Illegal in NV @ CA. I’m usually able to avoid flipping them off and wrecking my car though.
And soon to be illegal in Georgia too… they’re calling it the douchebag law, for the clueless morons who won’t move over no matter what, because they’re soooo important. By the way, I wish this woman had tried this on the autobahn….someone flashes you, and you don’t move over, it’s a $400 fine, even if yore going 135. Just move over people…..