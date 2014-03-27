Watch A Road-Raging Florida Dickhead In A Pickup Truck Get Served A Hearty Dose Of Karma

03.27.14 134 Comments

The clip below is the perfect* road rage karma video. Here’s the backstory, according to the appropriately-named Florida Driver:

This happened to me on SR 41 in Tampa on Monday March 24th. This pathetic excuse for a human being tailgated me for about three minutes. After about a minute, and me shaking my head, I pulled out my phone and started recording. I couldn’t move over because there were trucks in the right lane, and I sure as heck wasn’t going to speed on a rainy day with the roads being as slick as they were. I was turning left in about a half-mile when this happened. […]

He initially fled the scene of the accident, but thanks to this video he has been caught and charged. Massive props to the Sheriffs Department and most especially the Highway Patrol who responded to the scene. This moron could have easily killed somebody with his moronic behavior, and my laughing at the end would have been replaced with tears. Needless to say though, I’ve never seen Karma come back so fast.

Well said, Florida Driver. Well said. If the video doesn’t take you there automatically, hop to the 1:10 mark for the money shot.

(*Perfect aside from the fact that it’s a vertical video.)

Florida Driver via @_FloridaMan

