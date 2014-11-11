Meet The Florida Man Who Allegedly Offered A Chicken-For-Sex Deal To An Undercover Cop

A prostitution sting in Sanford, Florida pulled in seven men and an interesting barter offer last week.

Police arrested Steven Torres, 32, during the sting, shortly after the cash-poor would-be customer allegedly made an undercover officer a protein-rich offer:

The officer posed as a prostitute near South 27th Street and South Orlando Drive, police said. Torres agreed to exchange chicken and [three dollars] for sex after a brief conversation, police said.

Torres was hauled away on charges of soliciting prostitution but was later released on bond. He will be arraigned on December 1.

(Via Click Orlando + USA Today)