Florida Or Ohio?: Man Butt Dials 911, Unwittingly Details His Murder Plans To Operator

#Florida
Editor-in-Chief
05.23.13 16 Comments

Well of course it’s Florida. It’s almost always Florida!

Scott Simon was arrested Tuesday night for the murder of 33-year-old Nicholas Walker, who was shot while driving his car onto I-95.

It was a butt-dialing blunder that led police to the man they say orchestrated the fatal shooting. Now they’re looking for his co-conspirators.

In the accidental phone call to 911, Simon is recorded telling someone else that he’s going to follow the victim home and kill him.

According to reports, Simon coordinated the shooting after an argument with Walker at a nearby Waffle House.

Sorry, Ohio, you are not only not in the same league as Florida, you’re not even playing the same sport. Step it up, Buckeyes!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Florida
TAGSbutt dialsFLORIDAflorida or ohio

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP