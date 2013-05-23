Florida Or Ohio?: Man Butt Dials 911, Unwittingly Details His Murder Plans To Operator

Well of course it’s Florida. It’s almost always Florida!

Scott Simon was arrested Tuesday night for the murder of 33-year-old Nicholas Walker, who was shot while driving his car onto I-95.

It was a butt-dialing blunder that led police to the man they say orchestrated the fatal shooting. Now they’re looking for his co-conspirators.

In the accidental phone call to 911, Simon is recorded telling someone else that he’s going to follow the victim home and kill him.

According to reports, Simon coordinated the shooting after an argument with Walker at a nearby Waffle House.