Florida Or Ohio?: Man Butt Dials 911, Unwittingly Details His Murder Plans To Operator

Well of course it’s Florida. It’s almost always Florida!
Scott Simon was arrested Tuesday night for the murder of 33-year-old Nicholas Walker, who was shot while driving his car onto I-95.
It was a butt-dialing blunder that led police to the man they say orchestrated the fatal shooting. Now they’re looking for his co-conspirators.
In the accidental phone call to 911, Simon is recorded telling someone else that he’s going to follow the victim home and kill him.
…
According to reports, Simon coordinated the shooting after an argument with Walker at a nearby Waffle House.
Sorry, Ohio, you are not only not in the same league as Florida, you’re not even playing the same sport. Step it up, Buckeyes!
I’ve been sitting here for a while trying to put my thoughts into words and I just can’t.
I love Waffle House. How anyone could get into a murder-inducing altercation at a Waffle House is beyond me.
My only experience with Waffle House was in Jacksonville, and it definitely had a murder vibe going on.
You have to go after 1 AM. Then you’ll see how it’s possible.
For these stories, I like to guess which county in Florida. Gives it an extra challenge.
Anyone else want to hear this phone call?
Capped & Scattered
Joke of the week award right here! Kneel Bitches!
It’s kind of poisoning the well by posting the picture before answering the question.
No one who looks like that lives in Ohio.
Unless Drew Carey got a new stylist.
This
[wonkette.com]
Butt ugly if you ask me.
I was going to say he needed to upgrade his phone to one with locking capabilities when I realized I just boob-texted a friend the other day. So…shit happens man.
Inquiring minds want to know: What did your boobs have to say to your friend?
It was nothing as interesting as murder plans.
well that was a freebie.