Florida Woman Taken Into Custody Admitted To Stashing Weed In Her Vagina, As One Does

News & Culture Writer
05.20.14 11 Comments

A Fort Lauderdale woman, 25-year-old Jessica Johnston, was arrested following a civil dispute when police learned that she had a warrant out for her arrest following an alleged battery that took place last October. Seems straightforward enough. It wasn’t until she was taken into custody, however, that the “Florida” part of this story kicks in and officers discovered what else she was hiding. The Palm Beach Post reports:

Told after her arrest that any contraband she took into the Palm Beach County Jail would result in a felony charge, Johnston admitted she had stashed a bag of weed in her vagina, the report states.

After being transported to the Palm Beach Police Department, Johnston allegedly removed a clear baggie containing 2.6 grams of marijuana from between her legs.

Honestly, though, this is probably the smartest thing a Florida criminal has ever done. The vayinya, as we all know, is nature’s pocket. It’s natural and responsible.

