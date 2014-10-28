For The Girl Who Likes To Be Hot And Topical, It’s The ‘Sexy Ebola Containment Suit’

When I first saw the image, I thought, “No way. No way this exists.” It had to be, I told myself, just another Internet joke come to life because of people who believe that gullible isn’t in the dictionary, like that fake Amazon listing for a human baby outfit for dogs. And yet, here we are – staring at the reality that is the “Sexy Ebola Containment Suit.” For just $59.99, all of you zany-yet-sexy ladies out there can tell everyone at your big Halloween parties this week that while you read the news and are up to speed on the day’s top stories, you’re still able to put the hot in hot takes.

As the deadly Ebola virus trickles its way through the United States, fighting its disease is no reason to compromise style. The short dress and chic gas mask will be the talk of Milan, London, Paris, and New York as the world’s fashionistas seek global solutions to hazmat couture. Ending plague isn’t the endeavor of a single woman, so be sure to check out our men’s Ebola Containment Costume for a great couple’s costume idea.

That’s right, fellas. Why play the part of Hunky Zombie or Well-Hung Vampire when your gal slides on her yellow boots this Halloween, when you can join her with the “Ebola Containment Suit Costume” for an additional $79.99. Sure it’s $20 more, but it comes with more coverage. Nobody wants to look at your stupid, male skin, after all. But it’ll totally be worth it, because this is – wait for it, because you’ll choke to death from laughter – “the most ‘viral’ costume of the year.” I hope they make this suit in brown, because I just crapped mine from laughter.

The company currently selling this loud, booming laugh in the face of global death is Brands on Sale, which offers everything from ordinary superhero costumes to costumes that will send men directly to prison, just in case playing a health worker is not your bag of hilarity.

