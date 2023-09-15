Susanna Gibson, a nurse practitioner running for a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates as a Democrat, made headlines this week after it was revealed that she and her husband filmed themselves performing sex acts on the streaming website Chaturbate.

“Chaturbate videos are streamed live on that site and are often archived on other publicly available sites. More than a dozen videos of the couple captured from the Chaturbate stream were archived on one of those sites — Recurbate — in September 2022, after she entered the race,” according to the Washington Post. “The most recent were two videos archived on Sept. 30, 2022. It is unclear when the live stream occurred.”

Earlier this week, Gibson released a statement about the videos being shared. “It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me. My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” she said, calling it “gutter politics.”

The story caught the attention of Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who compared the Democratic Party to Pornhub. “All right, this is a real headline from the AP, ‘Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women and a leading Democrat.’ Why is this something that women are supporting?” she complained. “No one leaked these videos of this Virginia candidate, she put them on a porn website for money, but somehow this is now a rallying cry for respect? What are women doing to themselves?”

Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy said Gibson and her husband are “not good people,” even though they broke no laws (in fact, it might be the Republicans who are in legal hot water). Ingraham added, “Looks like the Democrat Party is just Pornhub. It’s not a hub for economic growth, but it is essentially Pornhub.” She meant that as an insult, but it sounds cool. It sure beats a Republican candidate for president refusing to “dine alone with a woman that’s not my wife.”

