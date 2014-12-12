A Fox News Reporter Has Been Found Dead Of An Apparent Suicide

Dominic Di-Natale traveled the world, reporting on stories in his native Britain, Portugal, Pakistan, Germany, and most recently, Ferguson, Missouri. But, just yesterday, the intrepid former Fox News reporter’s body was found — in Jefferson County, Colorado, where he owns property — from what the coroner’s office is ruling a suicide. Fox News issued a formal statement following the discovery of his body.

We were extremely saddened to learn of Dominic’s passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He was an esteemed journalist and an integral part of our news coverage throughout the Middle East.

Di-Natale worked for several newspapers before taking a position with BBC World, and then used his background in Arabic studies to become one of the lead journalists for Fox News during the U.S.’s attempt to find Osama bin Laden. The reporter was on location in Pakistan when bin Laden was killed, and reported on the raid of his compound shortly after.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The journalist last appeared on Fox News on November 30th, resigning shortly thereafter. Officials were alerted to check on Di-Natale yesterday after a friend contacted authorities worried about his safety due to “undisclosed health issues.”

Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly hit Twitter to relay her sorrow over the unfortunate incident.

So sad to hear Fox's Dominic Di-Natale has died. A great reporter, who off-air was always trying to help US troops. I will miss him. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 12, 2014

Di-Natale’s last assignment with the news giant was in Missouri, covering the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown. His last tweet was on November 27th, several days before resigning with the company.