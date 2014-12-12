A Fox News Reporter Has Been Found Dead Of An Apparent Suicide

Dominic Di-Natale traveled the world, reporting on stories in his native Britain, Portugal, Pakistan, Germany, and most recently, Ferguson, Missouri. But, just yesterday, the intrepid former Fox News reporter’s body was found — in Jefferson County, Colorado, where he owns property — from what the coroner’s office is ruling a suicide. Fox News issued a formal statement following the discovery of his body.
We were extremely saddened to learn of Dominic’s passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He was an esteemed journalist and an integral part of our news coverage throughout the Middle East.
Di-Natale worked for several newspapers before taking a position with BBC World, and then used his background in Arabic studies to become one of the lead journalists for Fox News during the U.S.’s attempt to find Osama bin Laden. The reporter was on location in Pakistan when bin Laden was killed, and reported on the raid of his compound shortly after.
The journalist last appeared on Fox News on November 30th, resigning shortly thereafter. Officials were alerted to check on Di-Natale yesterday after a friend contacted authorities worried about his safety due to “undisclosed health issues.”
Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly hit Twitter to relay her sorrow over the unfortunate incident.
Di-Natale’s last assignment with the news giant was in Missouri, covering the aftermath of the shooting of Michael Brown. His last tweet was on November 27th, several days before resigning with the company.
Accusations of a vast left wing Liberal conspiracy to kill him in 5…….4…….3…….
I’m glad my vast left wing Liberal conspiracy to kill him worked out
THANKS OBAMA!!!!! No, Really…Thanks
Evil. Just evil.
Very sad.
Please please please let there be a suicide note stating how he was ashamed to be associated with Fox News.
My thoughts exactly
OH SHIT! The Happening is becoming real!
However, Plants are only going after Fox News anchors because of their ignorance towards climate change.
You know what…That would have actually been a lot better plot.
Megyn Kelly had to specifiy it was “US troops” he was trying to to help because her audience may assume with an ethnic sounding name like Di-Natale he might be on the side of the Al Queadas.
His last tweet, that beautiful picture of the St. Louis Arch, with the comment “last one”… that was likely purposely forshadowing, right? Or am I reading into it too much?
It’s always sad when someone takes their own life. Sounds like he could’ve gotten some really bad news from his doctor, and just decided to end it now.
Sad. That video though. So he chiseled a piece of brick out of Osama BL’s house and it somehow holds symbolism to the country’s pursuit? Fugg the fugg outtahere. Keep reaching, whoever the fuck. Take your brick and ask Dwayne Johnson where to stick that piece. Try harder.
Good riddance.
Holy f— ….. some awful human beings here.
Yeah. Jesus, just because he worked for Fox News doesn’t mean he freakin’ deserved it.
*working for Fox News doesn’t make it ok for you to kill yourself
Very sad for his family. It is in poor taste to make light of this just because Fox News isn’t your cup of tea.
Fuck ANYONE who commits suicide.
Thats the easy way out.
This fruit owned property that he could’ve sold & used the $ for treatment.
Yeah, expected these comments from “the party of tolerance.” I’m just surprised this wasn’t posted by Cajun Boy so he could dance on this poor guy’s grave.
exactly
I hope it was the stress of working for Fox News.
One down, several to go.