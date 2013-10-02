‘Friday The 13th’ May Go All ‘Blair Witch’ On Us

The Friday The 13th series has a long, convoluted history of ownership best summed up with “Paramount owns it again.” And they traded a chunk of Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar for it, so you can imagine they’re not going to let it lie fallow. Unfortunately, horror fans may not be enthused when they realize what Paramount’s up to: They’re trying to turn it into a found footage movie.
It’s largely limited to rumor, but those rumors have been around for a while. And consider that Paramount’s other major horror franchise, Paranormal Activity, is based around a found-footage gimmick and it’s so successful, they’re going to try Paranormal Activity En Espanol in January.
And to be honest, it’s actually not the worst idea that the franchise would ever experience. Remember the movie where Jason was a worm? Or his mom? Or just being impersonated? Or flung into spa-OK, Jason X was actually pretty good, but the point is obvious.
Properly done, a found footage movie can be effectively scary, because it limits your viewpoint to one person. That doesn’t mean there aren’t huge pitfalls; ask anybody who spent most of Cloverfield rooting for the moronic Hud to die and somebody else to pick up the camera. But a Jason movie where the perspective is limited and filmmakers can’t fall back on cheese to cover up a lack of ideas wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for a franchise that’s seemingly spent half its time on screen struggling with new ways to deliver on an old story.
Jason X is so fun to watch MST3K style.
It helps that it is a script that does not, remotely, take itself seriously. “Guys, it’s OK! He just wanted his knife!”
Son of a bitch Seitz!
Aw, shit. I forgot my arm. Personal favorite. Then when he gets it back – Hi hand.
Nipples go on, nipples fall off.
Guys, it’s okay, he just wanted his machete back! Whew!
I’ll say it, I really liked Cloverfield, thought it was effective monster movie.
My problem with Cloverfield is that five minutes in I was rooting for everyone in it to die because they were too dumb to live.
As a fan of both the Friday the 13th franchise and the found footage genre, i’m torn. Yes if the movie is done right, watching Jason kill someone from the perspective of handheld camera would be cool but honestly, the franchise is one of over the top kills and that is something you cannot get in that style.
Why not? It’s a style, like any other shooting style; the cameraman is just the last to go. Mostly I just want them to explain it as people having GoPros strapped to them, so it’s a pack of extreme sports d-bags who get it. Jason + Snowboard would be a hoot.
That would be an interesting take on it but I have also heard rumblings that the plan is this would be a sequel to the remake and not the overall franchise. So the extreme sports thing would be cool, like they’re tubing or biking through Camp Crystal Lake. I would also accept a movie where paranormal investigators try to contact the spirit of Jason and his kills at Crystal Lake. Make this a cavalcade of all stars from the past.
One of the cool little plot points from the Wildstorm comics was that Crystal Lake was evil and that Jason was the avatar for its rage.
I guess I’m the only one who enjoys found footage movies.
I enjoy them done right. When they commit to the gimmick and think it through, they can be great.
VHS is a great example. The first film in particular.
More movies I won’t be able to watch. Thanks for alienating your audience, horror movies.
eh, i don’t like the idea but whatever gets the ball rolling.
I thought the remake was successful enough that they would have had a sequel out quicker. It’s been 4 fucking years, I need my Jason fix god dammit.
Didn’t they already try this with Michael Myers and/or Night of the living dead?
How are they gonna get this dude holding the camera to spy on girls in the shower or people boning?!
I mean they can do it, but then our hero becomes a straight up perv. And ya can’t have a Jason movie without some tittays! Maybe they install the camera on Jason’s mask….
Multiple cameras, and I like the idea of calling out the pervy nature of shower scenes in movies.
The only found footage movies I really liked where the [REC] movies and Diary of the Dead was ok.