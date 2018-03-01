‘Friday The 13th’ Fans Are In For A Surprise Thanks To This Creepy Underwater Jason Statue In Minnesota

03.01.18

If you’re a fan of Friday the 13th and the mythology behind Jason Voorhees, this discovery at the bottom of a diving spot in Crosby, Minnesota should make you pretty happy. As John Squires over at Bloody Disgusting reports, Curtis Lahr created this statue and placed it underwater in Crosby as a reference to the closing image of the unstoppable killer from Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Livesone of the legitimate best of the series.

Lahr posted the video above back in 2014 when the statue was initially placed under the water and it looked amazing. So much that he was forced to include a message in the description to ward off commenters who felt it looked a little too real or wanted to call it “fake”:

A Jason statue built and planted in 120′ of water at one of Minnesota’s popular dive sites. Jason is a fictional character, there is no such thing as a ‘real’ Jason. This is simply a statue of the character. To comment this video is ‘fake’ implies you believe he is a real person. Like Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, he doesn’t exist.

