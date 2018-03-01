Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you’re a fan of Friday the 13th and the mythology behind Jason Voorhees, this discovery at the bottom of a diving spot in Crosby, Minnesota should make you pretty happy. As John Squires over at Bloody Disgusting reports, Curtis Lahr created this statue and placed it underwater in Crosby as a reference to the closing image of the unstoppable killer from Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives — one of the legitimate best of the series.

Lahr posted the video above back in 2014 when the statue was initially placed under the water and it looked amazing. So much that he was forced to include a message in the description to ward off commenters who felt it looked a little too real or wanted to call it “fake”: