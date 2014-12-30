From Hero Cats To Dudes Pooping Wrong: UPROXX’s Most Viral Stories Of 2014

Looking back, 2014 was a pretty crazy year. Between the mysterious and tragic disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 and panic of the Ebola outbreak to the revived allegations of rape against Bill Cosby and The Interview controversy — there were some pretty intense headlines dominating the news.

But we’re not going to talk about any of those things right now, because you’re in my church. UPROXX’s most viral stories of 2014 honors the underdogs, if you will: the best, worst, and craziest in both animal and humankind, with viral stories of cheating comeuppance, local news reporters gone wild, cute kids and mugshots galore.

My formula for deciding which stories made the cut was a combination of simple page views and small allowances for stories that dominated the viral news cycle due to follow-ups and general public interest. I also steered away from including anything TV or film-related, or else the Carlton dance would have slayed the competition — much like it did on Dancing with the Stars. Here are the top 20, counting down to #1:

20. DoubleDickDude

It’s appropriate that I start out with our very first viral story of 2014, compliments of a Redditor going by the name of “DoubleDickDude,” who regaled the internet with erotic tales stemming from the fact that he was born with two penises — a condition called “diphallia.” It wasn’t for the faint of heart.

19. Tara the Hero Cat

UPROXX’s hero of the year is a cat named Tara who hails from Bakersfield, California, fearlessly saving her tiny human from a vicious dog attack that would have almost certainly killed the small boy. Tara was rewarded by adulation of the masses and eventually got to throw out the first pitch at a minor league baseball game. We at UPROXX salute you, Tara.

18. Literal DUI Mugshot T-Shirt Guy

This story had a dark side because in addition this spot-on mugshot with choice attire, Ross McMakin of Corvallis, Oregon also crashed his car and choked his girlfriend for trying to take the keys away from him. Oh well. At least I don’t feel bad for making him a spectacle on the internet.

17. The Apparently Kid

The “Apparently Kid,” a.k.a. Noah Ritter was discovered after being interviewed at Pennsylvania’s Wayne County Fair and the precocious, adverb-loving kid quickly became a bona-fide sensation — appearing on national news shows, Ellen, mentioned on The Colbert Report, and even starring in his very own TV commercial.

16. The Three Boob Lady

OK, so the story of Jasmine Tridevil, the woman who allegedly spent $20,000 to be surgically enhanced with three breasts turned out to be a fake — a failed ploy to get her own MTV series — but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t all marvel at her for five minutes and then revel in her disgrace.

15. “F*ck It, I Quit” Reporter

Local TV reporter who quits in the middle of a live broadcast in spectacularly F-bomb dropping fashion to run her own marijuana club full time? Uh, yes please. These are the things viral stories are made of.