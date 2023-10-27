As former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stands trial for fraud and multiple counts of conspiracy, the once-shining star of the cryptocurrency world now shares a cell with inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. However, according to a new report, Bankman-Fried appears to be making the best of a bad situation.

CNN reports that not only is Bankman-Fried served vegetarian meals, per his request, he’s making friends with his cellmates who have some eyebrow-raising connections:

When he’s not in court, Bankman-Fried shares a dorm-like space in the MDC with some other high-profile detainees, including the former president of Honduras, who was indicted on cocaine trafficking charges last year, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is also “friendly” with Genaro García Luna, the former head of Mexico’s FBI, who is awaiting sentencing for drug trafficking, this person said.

On top of making new friends in the South American drug trade, Bankman-Fried reportedly received a “tight crew haircut” from one of his fellow inmates that the crypto guru has been seen sporting in court. Because this case has had no shortage of wild twists, the haircut is a notable development after his ex-girlfriend and alleged conspirator Caroline Ellison testified that Bankman-Fried once said his unkempt hair was basically the source of his power.

“He thought his hair was very valuable,” Ellison said. She also said Bankman-Fried believed his hair landed him higher bonuses at his previous job and was adamant that the unruly look was “essential to his image.”

