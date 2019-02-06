People Are Roasting Starbucks Ex-CEO Howard Schultz For His Presidential Bid And Recent Comments

Entertainment Editor
02.06.19

On January 27th, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told 60 minutes that his interest in politics goes beyond just encouraging employees to vote; he’s mulling over entering the 2020 presidential race as a “centrist Independent,” and then he doubled down on Twitter.

He’s been getting roasted since, with even Donald Trump taking shots. A heckler interrupted an interview with Schultz to yell, “Don’t help elect Trump, you billionaire, egotistical asshole. Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite.” Anand Giridharadas, the author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, cogently stated Schultz is what happens “when the guardians of an unsustainable status quo masquerade as change agents.” Jim Messina, Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, said, “He should either run as a Democrat, or spend his time and money doing something that won’t ruin the world.” The Hill reported his favorability is currently a mere 4% with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Only Fox & Friends seems to be happy about it.

The roasting was turned up to high this week after Schultz said something particularly (unintentionally) funny on Monday night in an interview with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin to promote Schultz’s new book, which we’re not going to say the title of because we suspect this whole presidential run is a stunt to promote said book.

In the interview (video above), Schultz suggested billionaires should be referred to as “people of means” or “people of wealth.” Wait, the guy who suggested that Starbucks baristas should discuss racial issues with customers might have a poor understanding of identity politics? Nooooo.

People have been cattily calling Schultz self-indulgent:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter Reactions#Twitter
TAGS2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONbillionaireshoward schultzidentity politicsTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reactswealth

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 18 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP