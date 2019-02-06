Howard Schultz says billionaires should be referred to as “people of means” or “people of wealth.” pic.twitter.com/I3apM0h7aa — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) February 5, 2019

On January 27th, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz told 60 minutes that his interest in politics goes beyond just encouraging employees to vote; he’s mulling over entering the 2020 presidential race as a “centrist Independent,” and then he doubled down on Twitter.

He’s been getting roasted since, with even Donald Trump taking shots. A heckler interrupted an interview with Schultz to yell, “Don’t help elect Trump, you billionaire, egotistical asshole. Go back to getting ratioed on Twitter. Go back to Davos with the other billionaire elite.” Anand Giridharadas, the author of Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World, cogently stated Schultz is what happens “when the guardians of an unsustainable status quo masquerade as change agents.” Jim Messina, Obama’s 2012 campaign manager, said, “He should either run as a Democrat, or spend his time and money doing something that won’t ruin the world.” The Hill reported his favorability is currently a mere 4% with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Only Fox & Friends seems to be happy about it.

The roasting was turned up to high this week after Schultz said something particularly (unintentionally) funny on Monday night in an interview with New York Times reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin to promote Schultz’s new book, which we’re not going to say the title of because we suspect this whole presidential run is a stunt to promote said book.

In the interview (video above), Schultz suggested billionaires should be referred to as “people of means” or “people of wealth.” Wait, the guy who suggested that Starbucks baristas should discuss racial issues with customers might have a poor understanding of identity politics? Nooooo.

