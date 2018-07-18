The first look at Netflix and Dreamworks cartoon She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has arrived. More artwork from the series was also tweeted out by showrunner Noelle Stevenson:
People Can’t Stop Clowning On The Incels Who Are Mad About Netflix’s New ‘She-Ra’ Cartoon
Counterpoint: (to the fact that reboots ruin great shows, not the grown ass men wanting more sex in their childrens animation) Reboot was just rebooted (sorry). Its so far removed from the original it should have the tagline ‘Based on a cartoon my friend told me about when I was in 7th grade but never actually watched myself but this is what I imagine it was like’