Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

[amyr_81 via geekswithcurves]

Alexstrasza (World of Warcraft) cosplayed by chipie2485 [via]

Jareth (Labyrinth) cosplayed by Massimiliano Poggi, photographed by Sandman-AC [via]

Matt Elliott doing his 11th Doctor impersonation. One more picture at FashionablyGeek

A character from “Ah! My Goddess“. More pictures at TheDailyWhat.

Mr. T/B. A. Baracus, cosplayed by Macdaniel Macleod [via]

“GREAT SCOTT!” — TheFrogman

