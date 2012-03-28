Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

[via]
It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.
[amyr_81 via geekswithcurves]
Alexstrasza (World of Warcraft) cosplayed by chipie2485 [via]
Jareth (Labyrinth) cosplayed by Massimiliano Poggi, photographed by Sandman-AC [via]
Don’t like this photo? Well then . . .
Matt Elliott doing his 11th Doctor impersonation. One more picture at FashionablyGeek
A character from “Ah! My Goddess“. More pictures at TheDailyWhat.
Mr. T/B. A. Baracus, cosplayed by Macdaniel Macleod [via]
“GREAT SCOTT!” — TheFrogman
[via]
[via]
The tits made me click. Furreal.
If you’ve ever got a free weekend, Google Image search “Power Girl Cosplay”.
I’m pretty sure that’s not someone cosplaying as the Eleventh Doctor. That looks like a publicity shot from the show.
“Matt Elliott doing his 11th Doctor impersonation.”
Or Conan O’Brien, freshman year.
Alexstrasza, Bowie, Who, and legwarmer Harley Quinn are pretty excellent. Dunno who that Ah! My Goddess character is, but that’s a pretty boss costume too.
Its from the little know Ah! My Goddess Movie. Released in 2000 I think.