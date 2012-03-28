Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

#World Of Warcraft #Harley Quinn #Doctor Who #The Simpsons #Cosplay
03.28.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

[via]

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or cosplay photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

(Click pictures to enlarge.)

[amyr_81 via geekswithcurves]

Alexstrasza (World of Warcraft) cosplayed by chipie2485 [via]

Jareth (Labyrinth) cosplayed by Massimiliano Poggi, photographed by Sandman-AC [via]

Don’t like this photo? Well then . . .

Matt Elliott doing his 11th Doctor impersonation. One more picture at FashionablyGeek

A character from “Ah! My Goddess“. More pictures at TheDailyWhat.

Mr. T/B. A. Baracus, cosplayed by Macdaniel Macleod [via]

“GREAT SCOTT!” — TheFrogman

[via]

[via]

