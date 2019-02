Kylo Ren (Star Wars) valentine via LATFG.

To help you get ready for Valentine’s Day, we’re continuing our almost-yearly tradition of highlighting creative and funny valentines inspired by pop culture. Some of them try to win paramours to their side with humor and shirtlessness, like the valentine above. Others use artistic talent to impress, like this other Kylo Ren valentine:

Kylo Ren (Star Wars) card by PJ McQuade, for sale here.