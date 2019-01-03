‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Pointing Out The Flawed Logic In Trump’s ‘Sanctions Are Coming’ Poster

01.03.19 7 Comments

On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump held a meeting with his Cabinet to discuss the government shutdown that he arguably helped orchestrate, among other topics at hand. Displayed prominently on the table was a poster with an image of himself with the words “SANCTIONS ARE COMING” in the Game of Thrones font, with the date November 4 — an obvious parody of the show’s tagline, “Winter is Coming.”

According to some reporters on the scene, no one was exactly sure why the poster was there.

As some may recall, this is the same image that Trump personally tweeted out back in early November to announce that he was planning to reimpose sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of an Obama-era nuclear agreement.

At the time, fans and stars of the show lashed out on Twitter to express their disgust, and HBO likewise issued a statement saying in no uncertain terms that they were “not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”

