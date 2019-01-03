On Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump held a meeting with his Cabinet to discuss the government shutdown that he arguably helped orchestrate, among other topics at hand. Displayed prominently on the table was a poster with an image of himself with the words “SANCTIONS ARE COMING” in the Game of Thrones font, with the date November 4 — an obvious parody of the show’s tagline, “Winter is Coming.”
According to some reporters on the scene, no one was exactly sure why the poster was there.
As some may recall, this is the same image that Trump personally tweeted out back in early November to announce that he was planning to reimpose sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of an Obama-era nuclear agreement.
At the time, fans and stars of the show lashed out on Twitter to express their disgust, and HBO likewise issued a statement saying in no uncertain terms that they were “not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.”
I bet his favorite Game of Thrones character is Craster.
(in a Trump voice) “Ivanka is so much hotter than that dog, Gilly.”
Do the illegals have an ice dragon? Okay. Carry on with this dumbass attempt at logic and reasoning over a goddamn make believe tv show.
A better argument would be that sanctions (i.e. the poster’s topic) are a reference to the Iranian situation and the wall is a completely different topic.
Can we all agree that only a tactless narcissist of the most extreme persuasion would have a meme turned into a corny poster and display it proudly like a mother would a 3rd grader’s art project?
Don’t think that’s the point
You are right. The Trump presidency is a goddamn make believe tv show.
Wait, “Winter is Coming” is in reference to the changing seasons that come to Westeros. So doesn’t a House Trump banner about “Sanctioms are Coming” in that same context mean that the US is going to get hit with a ton of sanctions? That seems like the bigger question rather than the wall.