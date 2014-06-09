GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time (#20 – #11)

It’s getting down to the top ten! You can get caught up with #50 through #21 right here. But for now, let’s cut through the bottom of the top twenty of the best looking games.
20) Conker’s Bad Fur Day
Rare makes this list a few times for a reason, but Conker rates so highly for two reasons. One, it pays tribute to the Looney Tunes of old in three dimensions, and makes it work. Two, it does so in about the most gleefully obscene and offensive way possible.
19) The Last of Us
We know, it’s a shock we did a list about great video games and this game turned up on it. Still,The Last Of Us is a game of grim beauty, but on a sheer technical level, the PS3 gets pushed to its limits and then some. Never has ruin been so convincing… or so glorious.
Why do people seem to hate Last of Us so much. I fully enjoyed the entire game, and it was quite stunning visually.
I loved everything about the game, from the visuals to the story to the gameplay. Guess it just wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
What people don’t like is that, from a critical perspective, it is widely considered the best video game ever made in terms of story and immersion. People who did not have the same experience, for whatever reason, don’t want to acknowledge its greatness. Or they didn’t have a PS3 and feel bad the didn’t get to play it (i.e. the same reason crap on one console or another to make themselves feel better about the console they have).
Richard, my brother and I feel the exact same way for “The Dark Knight” in terms of comic book movies. Him and I just don’t “get” why it’s considered the greatest comic movie ever.
We both refer to it as “Overrated 2” and have made it a regular thing for us to hum those 4 notes of Hans’ score that you hear in every other movie as well these days, but we put a little spin on it.
ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted
ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted, ov-ver-rat-ted
Wow, I thought Mario 64 would be top 5 for sure.
Good call with Turtles in Time. It was kind of impressive that the SNES was able to do something in the port that couldn’t be done in the arcade version.
Konami was on their A game with Turtles in Time and Sunset Riders for SNES.
I hope to see Gran Turismo 3 or 4 on the next list. Also Call of Duty 2, Kingdom Hearts , Metal Gear Solid 2 or Ace Combat 5.
Seriously, you’re waaaaaay over-rating nostalgia here. Also, Okami better be still to come. OR CONSEQUENCES!!!
I agree on over-rating the nostalgia aspects of some of these games. That being said it is all subjective.
Off the top of my head, my favorite looking games of all time are Wind Waker and Shadow of the Colossus, curious to see where those drop in, if they do.
I dont know why Wind Waker “needed” the HD treatment, that game has aged very well.