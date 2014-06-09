GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time (#20 – #11)

It’s getting down to the top ten! You can get caught up with #50 through #21 right here . But for now, let’s cut through the bottom of the top twenty of the best looking games.

20) Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Rare makes this list a few times for a reason, but Conker rates so highly for two reasons. One, it pays tribute to the Looney Tunes of old in three dimensions, and makes it work. Two, it does so in about the most gleefully obscene and offensive way possible.

19) The Last of Us

We know, it’s a shock we did a list about great video games and this game turned up on it. Still,The Last Of Us is a game of grim beauty, but on a sheer technical level, the PS3 gets pushed to its limits and then some. Never has ruin been so convincing… or so glorious.