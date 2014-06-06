GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time (#30 – 21)

The graphics whoring continues! We’re counting down the 50 best-looking video games of all time, but how do you define “best looking”? Well, the games on this list had to meet two criteria.
a) They need to have been technically impressive at the time they were released, and…
b) They have to have held up aesthetically (or at least have the potential to hold up aesthetically).
Got it? For those not caught up, we’ve already laid down numbers 50 to 41 and 30 through 21 and now, without further ado, the next 10 entries in GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games of All Time…
I’m going to make a safe bet and say Wind Waker makes the top 10.
There is NO QUESTION Final Fantasy X is superior to these other games visually and story-wise.
1. No.
2. Are you even paying attention? These lists have nothing to do with story.
By your adamant tone, I believe you may have mistaken this place for the GameFAQs messages boards.
I have a very different opinion about Final Fantasy X. It was a technical marvel and what I think was more impressive to me than the visuals was actually the amount of voice acting in it. Outside of that, I hate that game. It’s the second worst Final Fantasy game to me, slightly ahead of Final Fantasy XIII, which actually has very similar problems.
FFX is also my favorite Final Fantasy and while it looks beautiful and I would probably rank it a bit higher, its still in great company, here in the middle of the pack. I’m surprised it is one of your least favorite Nippo…
Anyways, my no brainer for top 10 is gonna be The Last of Me, which is honestly one of the best games across the board, in all facets, that I have ever played…
I know this is a list about graphics, but I have to chime in to say that the “Corneria” music from Star Fox is right up there with the main Super Mario Bros. “Ground Theme” music as being one of the most memorable (and catchy) game tunes ever.
As for this list…I still stand by my comment in the previous post about Valkyria Chronicles being deserving of the top spot.
If this list was about music Star Fox would be Top 5.
I like the way you think – that game is gorgeous. I just wish DQ8 would get an HD rerelease or at least the PS2 Classic treatment. Instead it is being made for cellphones, the last I heard…
I really hope that Starfox 64 is on this list, since that was the first time I was truly blown away by a video game. I also hope, even though that it’s extremely unlikely now, that a game from the Street Fighter 3 series is on the list. The fact that there are fighting games now that still don’t match how fluid Street Fighter 3 was animated is a testament to how visually impressive it was and is.
Street Fighter does make the list in some form.
If it’s 4, I hate you forever. If it’s Alpha or 2 I’m ok with that.
Look at how fluid that walk is!
@Nippopotamus isn’t that Third Strike?
@TheSuaveIdiot
Yeah, I just meant anything in the Street Fighter 3 series, whether it’s New Generation, Second Impact, or 3rd Strike.
The Resident Evil Remake should be on this list at some point.
For sure. Probably the prettiest game to ever use the pre-rendered/polygonal mix.
I’m still hoping to see Golden Sun or Golden Sun: the Lost Age on here. I know they were handhelds, but they were/are gorgeously done, I think.
Star Fox blew me away as a kid. Didn’t know visuals like that were possible.
It felt more like Star Wars than any other console game I’d seen to that point.
Grim Fandango at 22?
SO LOW!
I’m hoping to see the Adventures of Batman and Robin for the SNES somewhere. That was an awesomely animated game, one of my favorite ever, and it matched the aesthetic of the series perfectly.
If THE WITCHER 2 isn’t in the top five I cry shenanigans.
You’re spot on with God of War 2. The first didn’t have the same sense of scale, other than the first time I saw the Labyrinth I thought, and still think, it was one of the coolest thing’s ever. GoW3 was on PS3 and didn’t even seem like a huge improvement on 2.
I would definitely put the gloriously bright and colorful BioShock Infinite over the relatively drab Rapture games. They both featured pretty awesome design work, but Infinite’s vividness puts it way over the top.
Dammit, when is LucasArts/Disney gonna fucking put all their old games on some digital store? I never played Grim Fandango and I don’t wanna buy some used copy off Amazon.
I was the one who put Infinite on there, and I agree that it’s a more vibrant game, artistically. But Rapture was built from the ground up and THEN destroyed, and to be honest, that’s really, really hard to do right.
Is that not also true of Columbia? I’m not sure I understand what you mean.
@JJ Jr. I think he means that they built Rapture in all of its working glory first, then destroyed it with events that predated the original Bioshock. So what you see is, essentially, the decay of that world, where as Infinite takes place during the destruction and doesn’t fully show you the results of all the chaos- just what your character sees in that moment.
Ah, that makes sense. I’m not sure I agree that either of those approaches is harder than the other, though.
Holding out some really longshot hopes that Fantasmagoria gets an Honorable Mention just for fun.
If Child of Light isn’t #1 I riot.
I’m happy to see Darksiders on here. I always thought that game was fantastically colored.
Now to finally getting around to playing that sequel…