GammaSquad’s 50 Best-Looking Games Of All Time: #40-#31

This week, we kicked off a series exploring the 50 best-looking games of all time. Here’s Birch with the first ten, as well as the criteria we held ’em to. And now it’s my turn, with 40-31, and surely not a controversial decision in the bunch!
40) DmC: Devil May Cry
Taking on a theme of crushing and destruction, this reboot had impeccably bizarre and otherworldly art direction. Floating debris, lurid creatures, and constant riffing on themes, it was both disturbing and beautiful.
39) Metal Gear Solid 3
Games at the end of a console life cycle tend to have the best graphics, and the Metal Gear series is no exception. Konami and Kojima got some of the best graphics out of the PS2 that we’d ever seen.
Man, Zone of the Enders was an awesome game.
Damn. I thought for sure Leisure Suit Larry was gonna be #34.
Getting closer to my Shaq Fu, Candy Crush and Tiger Electronics Aladdin prediction coming through.
Cant believe Bioshock: Infinite was this low tho…
Ditto for Metroid: Prime.
Yeah, this relativistic ranking is confusing. But unless there aren’t going to be any more semi-late last-gen games on this list, I gotta say ranking that so low seems like a snub and/or a flub.
I’m sure BioShock will be higher, but yeah, I personally think Infinite is a better looking game. The reveal of Columbia is one of my favorite gaming moments of all time.
Also, I better see Viewtiful Joe somewhere on this list.
BioShock Infinite is too new to really judge it’s longevity. It will probably age well, which is why it’s on the list, but can’t know for sure, so it’s not in the very upper echelons. You’re not going to see a lot of games from the last year or so at the top of the list.
Hmm.. I played through DmC thinkin that the graphics were the weakest part of the game. Different strokes for different folks I guess.
Zone of Enders was the first PS2 game I ever played. I remember it came out right around the same time as Gundam Wing did on Toonami (which I was really into) and I was enraptured by how fast some of the fights were in the game and how close the game was in comparison to some of the battles on the show.
Came with the MGS2 demo, that’s the reason most of us copped it. Ended up being a pretty great game in it’s own right though.
Bubble Bath Babes has to be #1.
I said it yesterday:
Metroid Prime at 31? This list is invalid!
Metroid Prime still holds up. I would rank it higher.
Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest VIII, Ni No Kuni, Journey, Wind Waker, Okami…so many to choose from. But hands down (for me anyway) I’d have to go with Valkyria Chronicles. So much detail, and the graphics engine is truly beautiful and will hold up forever. FOREVER!
Plus Valkyria Chronicles is just an all-around amazing game.
I just played through LeChuck’s Revenge again, for the first time since it came out when I was 13, on my iphone. I stuck with the original VGA graphics, it just looks better, dammit.
Wow….incredibly pleased that Monkey Island got some love on this list. I was hoping for, but certainly not expecting it. Slightly confused that Monkey Island 2 made it, not Curse (3) but I’ll take it.