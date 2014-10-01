Here Are Some Geeky Halloween Costumes To Try Out This Year

Tim Burton’s Joker photographed by chris.alcoran.

It’s already October. (What? How? I need to speak to the manager. This is an outrage!) This being October means we only have a few more weeks of procrastination before we try to slap together a last minute costume for our geeky selves.

As was our tradition last year and the year before that, we’re collecting a roundup of costumes even lazy geeks like us can make on a reasonable budget. That last picture on the second page is totally my look for this year.

When you’re done with these, you can also check out some of our other Halloween costumes:

Duck Hunt dog made by captain96.

Krang (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) costume made on a budget by RevPhelps.

Lisa (Weird Science) photographed by Robert Williams.

Mr. Freeze photographed by deltron3030. Ice work, kid.

Microsoft’s Clippy costume made by toothbrushdance.

This is precious. [via]

T.A.R.D.I.S. (Doctor Who) photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Minterbartolo‘s son as Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy).

This Groot costume was made by Tylernator with $50 dollars worth of materials. Tutorial here.

This version is a little less labor intensive. Rocket Raccoon and Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lara Croft photographed by Steven Leung.

Lando Calrissian (Star Wars) costume made by Arewegreen.