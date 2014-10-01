Here Are Some Geeky Halloween Costumes To Try Out This Year

#DIY #Halloween Costumes #Doctor Who #Ghostbusters #Halloween #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Video Games #Cosplay #Batman
Entertainment Editor
10.01.14 11 Comments

Tim Burton’s Joker photographed by chris.alcoran.

It’s already October. (What? How? I need to speak to the manager. This is an outrage!) This being October means we only have a few more weeks of procrastination before we try to slap together a last minute costume for our geeky selves.

As was our tradition last year and the year before that, we’re collecting a roundup of costumes even lazy geeks like us can make on a reasonable budget. That last picture on the second page is totally my look for this year.

When you’re done with these, you can also check out some of our other Halloween costumes:

Duck Hunt dog made by captain96.

Krang (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) costume made on a budget by RevPhelps.

Lisa (Weird Science) photographed by Robert Williams.

Mr. Freeze photographed by deltron3030. Ice work, kid.

Microsoft’s Clippy costume made by toothbrushdance.

This is precious. [via]

T.A.R.D.I.S. (Doctor Who) photographed by Knightmare6. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Minterbartolo‘s son as Star-Lord (Guardians Of The Galaxy).

This Groot costume was made by Tylernator with $50 dollars worth of materials. Tutorial here.

This version is a little less labor intensive. Rocket Raccoon and Groot (Guardians of the Galaxy) photographed by Pat Loika. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lara Croft photographed by Steven Leung.

Lando Calrissian (Star Wars) costume made by Arewegreen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#DIY#Halloween Costumes#Doctor Who#Ghostbusters#Halloween#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Video Games#Cosplay#Batman
TAGSBatmanBUILDSCHEAP HALLOWEEN COSTUMESCOSPLAYCOSTUMESDIYDOCTOR WHOGHOSTBUSTERSGuardians of the GalaxyHalloweenhalloween costumeshomemadeLARA CROFTLOTRTMNTvideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP