George Lucas Claims Mean People On The Internet Made Him Sell Lucasfilm

One of the biggest stories recently was the revelation that George Lucas unloaded his entire business to Disney for a cool $4 billion. Many wondered how this out-of-left-field deal came together.
It turns out that, among other things, Lucas was sick of hearing jokes about his neck pouch.
BusinessWeek has a lengthy, and engaging, look at how the Disney/Lucas deal came together and the whole thing is worth a read whether you love Star Wars, love the film industry, or are a tiresome nerd (I happen to be all three, so this was like crack). But there are also all sorts of little tidbits, like this:
The criticism got to Lucas. He found it difficult to be creative when people were calling him a jerk. “It was fine before the Internet,” he says. “But now with the Internet, it’s gotten very vicious and very personal. You just say, ‘Why do I need to do this?’ “
Of note, this comes immediately after a paragraph discussing Jar-Jar Binks and the prequels, which are so badly written the first one accidentally features a fairly conservative message.
Other points of interest in the article:
- Lucas sold to Disney based on the fact that they bought Pixar and Marvel and essentially left them alone.
- Kathleen Kennedy was handpicked by Lucas himself to run the company after he left.
- Much of what’s going on in Episode VII was in the works before Lucas made the sale.
- The entire reason J.J. Abrams relented was because Kennedy actively went after him.
The whole thing is worth a read, so check it out.
I do kind of feel bad for the guy. For all the ruining he did with the prequel trilogy and tinkering with the originals, it still wouldn’t exist without him. I feel like people forget that sometimes. Like, without his brain and existence, there would be no Star Wars. And who knows how many other filmmakers gave us things that are now in our cultural consciousness as a result of the inspiration from the originals.
I’m still endlessly frustrated by the squandered potential of the prequels though.
We owe him for Star Wars. But he owes us for the prequels.
Not to mention the “Special Edition” re-releases of the original trilogy. Hell, we paid our dues with the billions of dollars of merchandise from the original series alone.
He gets no sympathy from me.
There were a lot of other people that contributed to making those first three great. The kind that would say,”No George.” He eventually pushed them out, so he could live in his own little insular world, where he could pointlessly fuck with the originals and shit out the prequels.
I think all the work ILM and LucasArts have produced in the past 40 years is more than enough to ‘make up’ for three little movies.
The internet and Phantom Menace came to power about the same time, dont relate the two.
If you read the piece, they spend a surprising amount of time talking about how stunned Lucas was by the negative response to the prequels. I think it just brought the criticism closer to home for him.
After surrounding himself with endless yes men, Lucas was shocked to learn that he sucks. All praise goes to the almighty internet.
Wow I can’t believe the director of those movies couldn’t understand how bad they were, especially compared to the originals. People weren’t looking for perfection either. Something moderately decent would have reduced the vitriol against him by like 75%. Plus, it’s not like he didn’t have the time to get it right.
I sure it had nothing to do with the tax rates going up.
The People vs. George Lucas is a great documentary for those of you who haven’t seen it or didn’t know it existed.
Sorry, but I must post this gif
That is a wonderful GIF.
Indeed. I stumbled across it in this thread:
sorry George. it is funny when I see people say ‘oh I feel sorry for him’
Yes he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. Rock, being millions of dollars. And hard place, being millions of dollars + criticism
For all of those who think Lucas sucks, do a Google search and check out the transcript of the brainstorming session he had with Spielberg and Kasdan when they were spitballing Indiana Jones. It demonstrates just how much of Indiana Jones was his baby, his creation. People tend to forget that because Spielberg directed it. I was truly surprised by how instrumental Lucas was in the process.
Granted, the phantom menace trilogy sucked, but let’s not forget just how good he could be.