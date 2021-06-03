Despite almost the entire Bush family denouncing Donald Trump, signifying a growing political rift inside the Republican Party, George P. Bush has embraced the former president as he attempts to leverage Trump’s base to win the race for Texas Attorney General. It’s a surprising alliance considering as soon as Trump started dipping his toes in making a presidential run back in 2012, he famously trash-talked the Bush family including making racist remarks about George P.’s own parents, Jeb and Columba Bush.

However, that hasn’t stopped George P. from cozying up to Trump, who not only loves the attention, but has reportedly taken to calling the Texas AG candidate “My Bush.” Via Politico:

“Don’t get me wrong: George P. has played this exactly right, and he’s definitely more conservative than his dad, and Trump knows that,” said one Trump confidante who discussed the race with him recently. “But I can tell you the president enjoys the prospect of knowing how much it kills Jeb that his son has to bend the knee and kiss the ring. Who’s your daddy? Trump loves that.”

While George P. may be willing to forget how Trump treated his family, the internet has not. The wayward member of the Republican dynasty has been getting dragged on social media for essentially choosing Trump over his own flesh and blood.

My Dad Absolutely Sucks:

Vote George P Bush For AG https://t.co/fq94bCi7z9 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush really wants Gammy to haunt the fuk outta him. pic.twitter.com/qlmQhpZ4pw — 🥁💛GneissGirl is on Pfizer! 💛 🥁 (@GniessGirl) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush could have emulated his grandfather but instead chose to attend the Ted Cruz Academy for the Faux Manly Arts. — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) June 2, 2021

It also didn’t help that George P. unveiled a new beer koozie to promote his campaign on Wednesday. The odd swag features a picture of Trump shaking hands with the candidate along with his infamous quote, “This is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him.”

Naturally, Twitter had a field day:

-George H.W. Bush voted for Clinton & didn’t want Trump at his funeral

-George W. Bush was famously disturbed by Trump’s inaugural address & cheered his loss in 2020

-Jeb Bush was mocked incessantly by Trump and said he was wrong for the GOP -George P Bush: here’s a beer holder https://t.co/ifm9ThpM8m — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 3, 2021

Dear @georgepbush: this isn’t bad, but I’m not sure it captures the full extent of your brand. Have you looked into something in a ball gag or dog collar? https://t.co/N6f6QZNUmZ — LolWhatInsurrectionHat (@Popehat) June 3, 2021

props to @georgepbush, not many self-owns also keep beer cold https://t.co/6SMlOix90b — shauna (@goldengateblond) June 3, 2021

George P. Bush: I will sell out my dynastic family to appease the alpha dog. On a beer koozie. Please clap. https://t.co/5YqppzN9jA — Seth Masket (@smotus) June 3, 2021