Geraldo Rivera Is Getting Roasted For Saying He Had A ‘Heartfelt’ Convo About Conceding With Trump, Who Continues To Tweet Deranged Election Conspiracies

As the results of the 2020 presidential election continue to solidify a resounding victory for Joe Biden, Donald Trump has still refused to concede the election or cease his ongoing efforts to question its legitimacy. The situation has reached a critical point where Republicans are starting to break ranks and cautiously call for Trump to concede, but it’s not going well. However, Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera claims to have made progress during a recent phone call with Trump, but Rivera’s description of the conversation is already spurring an avalanche of reactions.

“Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he’s a ‘realist’ who’ll do the ‘right thing,'” Rivera tweeted. “But he wants to see ‘what states do in terms of certifiction (etc)’ He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished.”

If seeing the words “heartfelt” and “Donald Trump” jumped out at you, you’re not alone. Twitter quickly had a field day with Rivera’s tweet as people found it hard to square Trump being “heartfelt” as he continues to ignore surging coronavirus rates and obsess over the election instead.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Geraldo moment without mentioning Al Capone’s vault:

While Geraldo may be pushing the idea that Trump will eventually do the right thing, Trump fired off this bad boy around the same time as Rivera’s heartfelt tweet, and it’s really not helping his case:

That doesn’t sound like a “realist” who’s moments away accepting the election results anytime soon. Maybe go get a mustache wax, Geraldo. Sit this one out.

(Via Geraldo Rivera on Twitter)

