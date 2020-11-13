As the results of the 2020 presidential election continue to solidify a resounding victory for Joe Biden, Donald Trump has still refused to concede the election or cease his ongoing efforts to question its legitimacy. The situation has reached a critical point where Republicans are starting to break ranks and cautiously call for Trump to concede, but it’s not going well. However, Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera claims to have made progress during a recent phone call with Trump, but Rivera’s description of the conversation is already spurring an avalanche of reactions.

“Just had heartfelt phone call w friend @realDonaldTrump who said he’s a ‘realist’ who’ll do the ‘right thing,'” Rivera tweeted. “But he wants to see ‘what states do in terms of certifiction (etc)’ He sounded committed to fighting for every vote & if he loses, talking more about all he’s accomplished.”

If seeing the words “heartfelt” and “Donald Trump” jumped out at you, you’re not alone. Twitter quickly had a field day with Rivera’s tweet as people found it hard to square Trump being “heartfelt” as he continues to ignore surging coronavirus rates and obsess over the election instead.

Geraldo reassures us that he just had a heartfelt call with a trash-talking crybaby who just got fired by approximately 80 million Americans and is currently throwing a tantrum from the bunker in the White House. https://t.co/qZrfkEhlvk — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 13, 2020

How can you have a “heartfelt” call with someone who has no heart Geraldo? This implies feelings and empathy. How much empathy is Trump displaying for the 150,000 people who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. He’s holding up a transition because he’s a self-serving monster. https://t.co/YQze74GopU — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) November 13, 2020

Donald Trump has never had a “heartfelt” conversation in his life you liar. https://t.co/ZY5OCFu1Jg — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) November 13, 2020

Oh, was it heartfelt? Well, that makes it all better. It was heartfelt everybody. It sounds like you convinced him of nothing, Geraldo, but as long as it was heartfelt. https://t.co/RUpt8rwBoW — David Goodman (@DavidAGoodman) November 13, 2020

I assure you, Trump is not at home thinking, "I just had a heartfelt phone call with my friend Geraldo Rivera." — Casper Fox (@CasperFox) November 13, 2020

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a Geraldo moment without mentioning Al Capone’s vault:

I had a heartfelt conversation with Al Capone‘s vault, and it said, “Geraldo made millions more in advertising for the network than what was supposed to be inside my empty ass.” Birds of a feather. — jib (@jjbonney) November 13, 2020

While Geraldo may be pushing the idea that Trump will eventually do the right thing, Trump fired off this bad boy around the same time as Rivera’s heartfelt tweet, and it’s really not helping his case:

For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

That doesn’t sound like a “realist” who’s moments away accepting the election results anytime soon. Maybe go get a mustache wax, Geraldo. Sit this one out.

