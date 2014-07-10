Get The Humans’ Side Of The Story In A New ‘Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes’ Featurette

07.10.14 4 years ago

Unlike the last Franco-heavy Apes movie, the human characters in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes seem like a fairly tolerable bunch, so how ’bout we take a look at what life is like for them during the monkey apocalypse? Would it help entice you if I told you this featurette contains new footage and lots of Keri Russell being attractive? I thought so…

Here’s another featurette about the creation of Dawn’s ape-dominated world.

Finally, here’s an apes with guns-heavy TV spot that went up right this second.

This is going to be a good one folks. Get ready.

